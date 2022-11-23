It’s the end of the world as we know it. Well, not really. But it certainly feels like the end of the world for Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig in the trailer for Netflix’s White Noise.

Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig will star in Netflix's White Noise

Directed and written by Noah Baumbach, the mind behind Marriage Story and The Squid And The Whale, this adaptation of Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel is set to bring some farcical chaos to our screens, and we just can’t wait to watch. The film stars Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as Jack and Babette, a married couple who, along with a brood of children from several previous marriages, must flee their home and go on the run after a toxic leak turns airborne in their town. The story is a somewhat absurd yet thoughtful study on the American family and its desperation to find unity and happiness in the wake of a horrifying and unpredictable event.

In the book, Jack Gladney (Adam Driver) is an academic whose greatest fears are his own death and being remembered as an insignificant person. His fear of dying is strangely echoed in his academic obsession with Hitler. His fourth wife, Babette (Greta Gerwig), is a loving mother, honest and open. However, Babette has her own secrets to hide, including an affair and a secret stash of an experimental drug called dylar. Their ultra-modern children – Heinrich, Denise, Steffie and Wilder – serve as an additional element of confusion in Jack’s already nervous outlook. .

Adam Driver as Jack, Greta Gerwig as Babette, and Don Cheadle as Murray

The film looks set to be an eccentric retelling of the acclaimed novel, and Baumbach found himself drawn to the project after seeing stark correlations to the real world when he revisited the book. “I started rereading it, on a lark really, at the end of 2019, beginning of 2020,” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I was reminded how much I loved it, but also loving it in a whole new way now, and was struck by how the real-but-not-real tenor that DeLillo strikes represented the world as it was feeling to me. When the pandemic hit New York, and Greta and I were here, I was finishing the book, and it really felt like this document was telling me things about what was happening now. It just felt kind of uncanny.” White Noise, which is also being blessed with music from Danny Elfman, reunites Baumbach with Adam Driver after their collaboration on 2019’s Marriage Story, and is another addition to a line of projects from Baumbach and his partner, Greta Gerwig.

The cast also includes the likes of Don Cheadle, Raffey Cassidy, Sam Nivola, May Nivola and Jodie Turner-Smith. And if you just can’t wait to get a glimpse of what this unhinged dramedy is going to look like, then you’re in luck, as Netflix has just released a trailer that is already blowing our minds. Take a look for yourself, below.

The trailer wastes no time in throwing us into the fray: Jack is shocked awake by his daughter in what looks like a shelter; people are panicking, running and screaming for their lives. Flashback to presumably a few days earlier, where we meet the kooky family in a supermarket. Jack takes Don Cheadle’s Murray on a roll call of his complex family tree. As unusual as it might be, Jack and Babette seem rather content with their situation. “Life is good, Jack,” Babette tells him. “I hope it lasts forever.” Hmm. It’s not looking likely. When a truck carrying toxic materials crashes into a train, the town is thrown into disarray. It’s clear that it’ll soon become airborne, meaning that the Gladney family has to ditch their home, and fast. Apocalyptic imagery fills the screen as the family tries to escape. Car crashes, hazmat suits, and helicopters are the new norm for Jack and his family as they make their way through dangerous terrain. Driver, who plays the cynical father, spends the majority of the trailer looking astoundingly inconvenienced, trying to find some sort of logic or give himself some sort of use during this disaster. “I wish I could out-think the problem,” he tells Murray. “There are two kinds of people in the world,” Murray later tells him. “Killers and diers. …most of us are diers.” If this much mayhem and hilarious familial catastrophe is evident in trailer, then we just can’t wait to see what the full-length feature has in store.

White Noise will be released in limited theatres in the UK on 2 December and on Netflix on 30 December 2022

