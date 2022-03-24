It’s been a little while since we heard the creepy monologue of a certain Joe Goldberg. If you’re a fan of Netflix’s horror thriller, you might recall that during our last sojourn with the serial killer, he was married to a fellow psychopath and raising his baby son in a northern California suburb. As we all know, though, the course of love never does run smoothly when you’re dealing with someone who has murderously obsessive tendencies. And so, even after trying to turn over a fresh page, Joe (played by Penn Badgley) ended up killing his equally deranged wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), setting the house on fire and making off with their baby, Henry, to Paris.

You may also like Netflix’s You season 3: the full-length trailer for the new season may be its darkest yet

Now, after Netflix announced the renewal of You in October 2021 – just days ahead of the show’s highly anticipated third season – the show has given fans their first look at season four, which has officially entered production. On Tuesday 23 March 2022, the show’s official Instagram account shared the news alongside an image of a blood-spattered film slate. “Feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production,” the caption read.

While the post didn’t share any details of the plot, we can see that John Scott, who has directed three episodes of the series in the past, is directing the episode that is currently shooting. The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes’ bestselling book series Hidden Bodies, has starred Penn Badgley since arriving on our TV screens in 2018. “It’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life,” showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement announcing the renewal of season four. “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past three seasons.” “The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season four,” Gamble added.

While details about the new season are still under wraps, Netflix announced in February that Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage would be joining the cast. “Lukas Gage is coming for You,” reads the sinister caption alongside images of Gage and Badgley. “In @YouNetflix season 4, Gage plays Adam, the warm, funny and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards. “But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want.” Now that season four is in production, it’s looking likely that we’ll hear more casting news soon. After all, even though Joe has crossed the Atlantic to begin a new life in the City of Love, the ex-pat is sure to find a cast of new characters to become obsessed with. In the meantime, you can rewatch seasons one, two and three of You on Netflix now.