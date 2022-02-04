Netflix’s 2022 movie preview just gave a first look at the year’s most exciting releases, including Knives Out 2 and The Gray Man
From Knives Out 2 to The Mother, Netflix just teased some of 2022’s most exciting film releases in a brand new trailer.
It’s only February, but 2022 has already been a great year for entertainment. From the emotional And Just Like That finale to the news that we’re finally getting a Hocus Pocus 2 come Halloween, the year has been jam-packed with exciting announcements of what’s coming to our screens.
But Netflix just seriously upped the ante with a three minute trailer showcasing it’s 2022 movie releases, featuring some of the biggest stars in the world.
Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa and more were recruited for the promo clip, which teases scenes from Netflix’s most exciting movie offerings.
“Did someone say new movies every week? Here’s your first look at some of our biggest films for 2022. Whether you feel like laughing, crying, screaming, swooning, or all of the above, there’s a movie for every mood,” the streamer wrote on Twitter.
And they certainly weren’t wrong: the trailer included a genre for every kind of fan. We saw a glimpse of Lopez’s upcoming dark drama The Mother, alongside high-octane car chases from action thriller The Gray Man (which stars Gosling alongside Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page). Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown popped up in Enola Holmes 2, as did Kerry Washington in fantasy fairytale The School for Good and Evil.
But by far the most exciting revelation was the hotly anticipated Knives Out 2, which will see Daniel Craig reprise his role (and questionable southern drawl) as detective Benoit Blanc.
In the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip, we see a huddle of extremely glamorous people boarding a luxury yacht near what appears to be an idyllic Greek island. There’s Kate Hudson in a giant white hat and Kathryn Hahn in a functional, but not as stylish plastic sun visor.
As they turn to face the camera, it pans to Craig himself, in a salmon pink suit and sunglasses, no less. There will be no lust-worthy cable knit jumpers in this film, I’m afraid.
While the clip sadly didn’t give much more away, it certainly drummed up some excitement on social media.
“Okay, Netflix. I got goosebumps watching this,” wrote one fan beneath the clip.
“When I tell you I am hyped! So cool to see actors in costume on set promoting the movie — really conveys a sense of community as Netflix originals but with awesome visuals,” added another.
It seems good things are coming for 2022, and we can’t wait.
