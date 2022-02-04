It’s only February, but 2022 has already been a great year for entertainment. From the emotional And Just Like That finale to the news that we’re finally getting a Hocus Pocus 2 come Halloween, the year has been jam-packed with exciting announcements of what’s coming to our screens.

But Netflix just seriously upped the ante with a three minute trailer showcasing it’s 2022 movie releases, featuring some of the biggest stars in the world.

Jennifer Lopez, Ryan Reynolds, Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Ryan Gosling, Halle Berry, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa and more were recruited for the promo clip, which teases scenes from Netflix’s most exciting movie offerings.