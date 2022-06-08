In her day-to-day life as an actor, though, she has previously spoken out about the struggle for fair compensation. In a conversation for Variety, Campbell and Jamie Lee Curtis revealed some candid details about pay. Curtis admitted she “didn’t really make much money off horror movies”, despite starring in the successful Halloween movie series.

Campbell also revealed that she “did alright” but did not get a back-end deal, which ultimately deprived her of a share of the profits. “There’s always the promise of back end,” Campbell told Curtis.

“And then, of course, it’s drowned in publicity and costs and all the reasons they say, ‘Oh, actually no, we didn’t make the amount of money that we’re claiming we made in all the press, so we don’t have to give you that,’ unfortunately. It was the Weinsteins.”

While 2022 saw the release of Scream 5, it looks like this fan-favourite character won’t be seen in the franchise again. Campbell quitting the franchise is a stark reminder that Hollywood’s equal pay issues are very much ongoing. Even so, Scream 6 is expected to begin filming sometime this summer and is scheduled to hit cinemas on 31 March 2023.