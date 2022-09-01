When I describe the plot of Mindy Kaling’s critically acclaimed teen dramedy Never Have I Ever to newcomers, it generally looks like the Girl Explaining meme. “It’s about a 16-year-old whose dad dies…” I begin. “Didn’t you say it was a comedy?” they always ask. “It is!” I shriek, then continue: “So anyway, her father has a heart attack right in front of her during a school concert….” as I watch the colour drain from their face. Admittedly, this introduction might do a disservice to how hilarious Never Have I Ever has been over its three stellar seasons, but I’m not sorry for wanting to lead with its emotional genesis.

You may also like Netflix’s Never Have I Ever cast have shared the valuable life lessons they learned from the series

Seen in flashback during the pilot episode, the death of lead character Devi Vishwakumar’s (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy), is the show’s dramatic catalyst. The grief journey that follows is compelling, not only because it beautifully underpins Devi’s narrative arc, but on a more personal note, because I lost my own dad shortly after my 17th birthday and can hard relate. Unlike Devi, my father’s passing wasn’t unexpected or sudden – he lived with lung cancer for a couple of years before it happened – but it turned my teenage self inside out in a way I’ve never seen reflected back at me via a television character until now.

Never Have I Ever: Sendil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

My obsession with American teen dramas began in the early 00s and I looked for myself in Dawson’s Creek’s Joey Potter (Katie Holmes), whose mum died off-screen when she was a young child. Although the event is talked about over the course of the series, it’s main purpose is to explain away Joey’s acerbic tongue and closed-off tendencies, which honestly felt like a bit of a cop out to me, a stressed-out emo who wanted to get to the bottom of some Big Feelings with her fictional pal. Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) famously loses her mother later in the show’s run, but Buffy is 20 and at a different stage of her life by then, facing challenges that I have no frame of reference for, like being thrust into a maternal role and required to run a household. In the years since, I can only point to sweeping family melodrama This Is Us as coming close. I saw snapshots of my past particularly in the sullen and lost 17-year-old Kate Pearson (Hannah Zeile) and her immediate experience following the death of her father, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). But because the narrative timeline jumps around so much in This Is Us, not enough on-screen real estate was ever dedicated to the minutiae of the particular period of time that would have been interesting to see.

Never Have I Ever: Sendil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar and Royal Patel as young Devi Vishwakumar

Never Have I Ever does not have that problem. One of the things the series does so brilliantly is explore how truly inconvenient it is to have a parent die during the most turbulent years of your young life. You already feel as though you exist under a microscope, trying to navigate relationships, body image, friendship and school simultaneously, still at least 10 years away from your brain fully developing. On top of all that, the last thing you want is to be exposed as “the sad girl whose dad died”, as Devi puts it so succinctly. So, like our girl Devi, I threw myself into a glamorous life of homework, alcopop-heavy house parties and infuriating boys as a way of proving everything was fine. Everything was normal; I just lived with one person now, instead of two.

One of the things the series does so brilliantly is explore how truly inconvenient it is to have a parent die during the most turbulent years of your young life

“You’re so traumatised, you’ve made your whole life about this boy,” Devi’s therapist tells her when she is once again obsessing over her crush – cute classmate and resident cool-kid Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). Later, in a touching full circle moment during the final episode of season three, Devi thanks Paxton for helping her get through the death of her dad. Making Paxton her boyfriend was the unattainable dream that, nonetheless, gave Devi a goal – a coping mechanism fortuitously masquerading as Standard Teenage Behaviour. Sometimes, a distraction in the face of severe distress can be a powerful tool.

Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar, Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini Vishwakumar, and Richa Shukla as Kamala Nandiawada

But a handsome face can only do so much. I, too, had a lengthy teen tenure of making ‘angry’ my entire MO, as we see happen with Devi. When you experience something as devastating as losing a parent, the world no longer makes sense and rage becomes insidious. Thread that anger together with unrelenting hormones and the angles of your personality might shift. Devi lies to her friends then has the audacity to feel persecuted when they call her out on it. “My dad dies and suddenly my friends are bitches?” she unfairly asks. She secretly gets her nose pierced just because a peer calls her a chicken. She’s constantly at odds with her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), who she thinks is too strict.

Memories I was certain had been tucked away long ago, in unplumbed recesses of my mind, began to imprint on my television screen

There’s a brutal mother-daughter moment at the end the first season when Nalini admits that without Mohan around to help, she is really struggling to raise Devi. After all, Nalini is in the weeds of grief and trauma, too. Devi, feeling rejected and spiralling, retaliates and says that she wishes her mum had died that fateful night instead. The scene is so raw it takes my breath away and, during my initial viewing, prompted an unwelcome sense of déjà vu. Memories I was certain had been tucked away long ago, in unplumbed recesses of my mind, began to imprint on my television screen. As if no time had passed, I was back in my childhood home, rolling in four hours past curfew with mud on my boots, my mum on the stairs in pyjamas looking on with horror and terror, minutes from calling the police. The two of us embroiled in an explosive discussion about why I can’t seem to feel happy that I got into all of the universities I applied to, resulting in me threatening to disappear for the first time. Fight or flight mode: engaged. First sign of dissociation: tick. And, twist, I dropped out of uni due to PTSD anyway.

Never Have I Ever: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi Vishwakumar

It’s been confronting, as a woman now in her mid-30s, to watch Never Have I Ever and recognise that my mother and I (who are now the best of friends) were naturally free-falling, and instead of holding each other up, I bristled against reality – and against her – just to keep my head above water. But that’s being a young person and that’s grieving. It’s not linear, it’s messy and coaxes out the best and worst of you – resilience, hand in tear-stained hand with thoughtlessness. “It doesn’t go away magically, because that’s not realistic,” Ramakrishnan said of grief in a 2021 interview with USA Today. The evolution of Devi and Nalini’s relationship across three seasons has been cathartic and joyful to watch, the headstrong pair ultimately developing a kinship because they know Mohan would want them to be a team.

I once called my dad’s mobile, months after he died, fully aware that the Motorola brick he hated was in a drawer at home, switched off and collecting dust next to his Stephen King novels

The Vishwakumar patriarch looms large over the series, appearing in flashbacks or dream sequences frequently. He’s shown to be a model father and husband, a guy who cared deeply about his family, a bit of a joker and consummate peacemaker between wife and daughter. Devi’s most treasured artefact is an old voicemail Mohan left her while driving to pick her up from a shopping mall. She replays the message in times of crisis as a balm. I once called my dad’s mobile, months after he died, fully aware that the Motorola brick he hated was in a drawer at home, switched off and collecting dust next to his Stephen King novels. But I remember the fleeting feeling of still being able to reach him, and that was enough. I have mythologised my father over the years, as I am wont to do, having not known him as an adult. But I know this much is true: he, like Mohan, was a good man and wanted nothing more than my happiness.

Never Have I Ever: Sendil Ramamurthy as Mohan Vishwakumar and Royal Patel as young Devi Vishwakumar

As Kaling, whose mother died in 2012, recently told Marie Claire, “Losing my mom and then wanting to talk about it in a way that is not as sad as the experience of going through it, but being able to be like, ‘If you went through anything like this, you could watch this [show] and feel seen,’ I think that was the goal.” I’m so thankful that Never Have I Ever holds a mirror up to anyone that has experienced loss early in life and is looking for a nuanced, compassionate and profoundly realistic take on it.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy