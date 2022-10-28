2010’s Never Let Me Go was a film adaptation that caught the imagination and emotion of audiences around the world. It’s a stunning exploration of empathy and free will, following the journey of three young characters as they attempt to understand and fight back against their meaning in life. Based on Kazuo Ishiguro’s award-winning novel, there is now a new adaptation in the works. That’s right, FX and Hulu are set to take the sci-fi drama to whole new levels. Fresh from getting the green light, here’s everything you need to know about Never Let Me Go.

Carey Mulligan as Kathy in 2010's Never Let Me Go

What is Never Let Me Go? Never Let Me Go is a novel penned by Nobel prize-winning author Kazuo Ishiguro and was published in 2005. It’s modern science fiction with an emotional core that explores the intersections between love and friendship, all set against a dystopian backdrop. The book is set in Britain during the 1990s, taking place in an alternate reality where clones are a dominating feature and a necessary source of survival. It follows three childhood friends, Kathy, Tommy and Ruth, who grow up in the fictional Hailsham boarding school. However, the children at this school are unable to live normal lives – their very existence is to serve as spare parts and provide organ donations when they reach adulthood. When they discover a potential loophole, whereby clones can gain more time before submitting to donations if they can prove they are in love, it sets off a series of conflicts and strains within the friendship group as they battle with the fear and helplessness of their potentially inescapable futures. The book was made into a film in 2010 and starred Carey Mulligan, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield. Although the film didn’t surpass expectations at the box office during its release, it received critical acclaim and was nominated for several awards. Now, FX and Hulu have announced that a series based on the novel has been greenlit, which will air on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in other territories.

What will the Never Let Me Go series be about? The new series, while based on the novel, seems set to take a different approach to the story, focusing on an entirely different set of new characters in an updated context. The original book and subsequent film took the form of a dramatic and romantic tragedy, but FX has described the show as a thriller. With this in mind, it seems likely that we will also be focusing more on the science fiction elements of the story, studying the fictional world on a wider scale. The series will focus on the character of Thora, a rebellious teenage clone who escapes from her boarding school prison and sets out to make a life in the real world. However, her actions will set off a chain of events that ignite an uprising and examine the moral ethics and questions that surround what it means to be human.

Who will be in the new series? Line of Duty’s Kelly Macdonald will be starring in Hulu’s new series, as well as Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Tracey Ullman. Viola Prettejohn, who appeared in HBO’s The Nevers and Netflix’s The Witcher, will be playing Thora. The cast will also include Aiysha Hart, Spike Fearn, Shaniqua Okwok, Gary Beadle and Susan Brown. The show will be penned by Melissa Iqbal, who also worked on The Nevers alongside Prettejohn, as well as the sci-fi show Humans. “Never Let Me Go is a modern science fiction classic that Melissa Iqbal and the creative team have brilliantly adapted for FX as a drama exploring timely and unsettling themes on life and the ethics of technology,” said FX Entertainment’s president Gina Balian.

Kelly Macdonald will star in the new adaptation of Never Let Me Go

When will Never Let Me Go come out? The project has only just been announced and has yet to start filming, so it looks like we’ll have to wait a while before getting our first official look at the adaptation. But at least we have Ishiguro’s stunning novel to get stuck into in the meantime. Or why not revisit the 2010 film to see a baby-faced Mulligan, Knightley and Garfield? Whether you pick up the book or hit the screen for Never Let Me Go, be sure to have some tissues to hand… this one’s emotional.

Never Let Me Go (2010) is available to stream on Amazon Prime.

