You may also like 9 non-gory TV shows and movies for your Halloween watchlist that will still get you in the seasonal spirit

Nightbitch, Amy Adams’ highly-anticipated new horror project, definitely falls into the latter category. Adapted from Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel of the same name, it promises a darkly funny examination into one of life’s most profound experiences. The psychological thriller tells the story of a stay-at-home mother (played by Adams) who is struggling to raise a toddler on her own in the suburbs. Isolated, lonely, and exhausted, the new parent slowly embraces an animal power deeply rooted in motherhood. As she begins to fear losing her own humanity, she becomes increasingly convinced through bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into something altogether more…canine.

Amy Adams will take the led in the upcoming horror Nightbitch

The film, which is directed by Marielle Heller (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) from her own script, is the latest collaboration between Adams and the independent production company, Annapurna Pictures. “Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away. I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary Of A Teenage Girl many years ago,” Heller said in a statement. “Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight. It is a dream come true.”

Mary Holland will star alongside Amy Adams in Nightbitch

While details surrounding the film are under wraps right now, it’s just been announced that the actor, writer and comedian Mary Holland has will be joining Amy Adams as a cast member in the film. Having previously starred opposite Rebel Wilson in Netflix’s comedy Senior Year and alongside Clea DuVall in the 2020 romcom Happiest Season, Holland’s comedic flair seems like a perfect fit for this project. The talented multihyphenate will next be seen in Apple TV+’s comedy series The Big Door Prize from David West Read, the Emmy-winning writer and executive producer behind Schitt’s Creek. Other cast members in Nightbitch include Ella Thomas and Garrett C Phillips. Jason Ritter will also star as the protagonist’s soon-to-be ex-husband. There’s no word on a release date just yet, but with casting developments now rolling in and production underway, it’s only a matter of time before more news emerges. We’ll keep you posted.