Have you turned the central heating on for the first time in months? Or perhaps you’ve enjoyed your first pumpkin spice latte of the season? Autumn is well and truly here, with its cold, long nights. Luckily, there is plenty of brilliant new entertainment coming to our screens over the next few months. That’s the perfect excuse to stay in, get cosy on the sofa and wrap up in a blanket. If you have a Now TV subscription, here are the best series and films that you’ll be available to watch on the streaming platform throughout October.

Best TV series on Now TV in October Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in this highly-anticipated series from Big Little Lies creator David E. Kelly. Based on the novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing is a tense drama about a woman whose world starts to disintegrate when her husband goes missing, leaving behind a string of terrible revelations. Watch The Undoing on Now TV from Friday 26 October. Brave New World

Best new TV: Brave New World

Aldous Huxley’s controversial novel, Brave New World, is adapted for this new series about a seemingly perfect future society where family, money, monogamy and privacy have been abolished. Jessica Brown Findlay, Demi Moore and Harry Lloyd star. Watch Brave New World on Now TV from Friday 2 October. Riviera (season 3)

Now TV: Riviera season 3.

Julia Stiles returns for the third series of the sumptuous Sky original drama, joined by Rupert Graves, Poppy Delevingne and Jack Fox. Set a year after the end of season two, we will see Georgina’s (Stiles) loyalty, courage and resilience tested to the extreme, with the character having abandoned the Riviera to start a new life, leaving behind all the damage and devastation. Watch Riviera season three on Now TV from Friday 15 October. John Lewis: Good Trouble

John Lewis: Good Trouble is on Now TV this October.

To mark Black History Month, this documentary is an intimate account of legendary U.S. Representative John Lewis’ life and legacy – charting more than 60 years of activism. Watch John Lewis: Good Trouble on Now TV from 1 October.

Best films on Now TV in October

The Invisible Man

Now TV: The Invisible Man.

Elisabeth Moss gives an incredible performance in this reboot of 1933 psychological horror film, The Invisible Man. The plot centres on Cecilia (Moss), a woman desperately trying to rebuild her life in San Francisco after the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). However, she quickly gets the sense that somebody is following her – but how can she prove it? It’s tense, gripping and explores domestic abuse in a very important way. Watch The Invisible Man on Now TV from 30 October. Just Mercy

Now TV: Just Mercy.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan star in this retelling of the true story of a lawyer who took the case of a man wrongfully imprisoned for murder in 1986 Alabama. Watch Just Mercy on Now TV from 2 October. The Secret Garden

Now TV: The Secret Garden.

Julie Walters and Colin Firth star in Sky Cinema’s remake of the children’s classic, The Secret Garden, along with newcomer Dixie Egerickx. It comes from Harry Potter and Paddington producer, David Heyman, and is based on the novel by Frances Hodgson Burnett. It of course tells the story of Mary Lennox (Egerickx), a 10-year-old girl sent to live with her uncle Archibald Craven (Firth), under the watchful eye of Mrs. Medlock (Walters) with only the household maid, Martha (Isis Davis) for company. Watch The Secret Garden on Now TV from 16 October. A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Now TV: A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood.

Tom Hanks fans, rejoice! This story, based on US children’s television host Fred Rogers’ friendship with journalist Tom Junod, scored Hanks an Oscar nomination. It’s the perfect pick-me-up on a cold, autumn night. Watch A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood on Now TV from 16 October.

