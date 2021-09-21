A powerful new BBC documentary from former Sky Sports presenter Charlie Webster has explored the pervasive culture of abuse and neglect within British sport, recalling her own experiences as a teenager within UK Athletics.

Webster, now 38, was abused at the age of 15 by her athletics coach, Paul North, who was convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault and one count of rape in 2002 and jailed for 10 years. At the time, she didn’t speak out about what her coach did to her, but after she left the group she discovered her coach had been arrested and convicted.

In Nowhere to Run: Abused By Our Coach, Webster pieces her past back together, to reconnect with her old running friends and to finally understand what happened to her and others in her group.