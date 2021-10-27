Why do you think ongoing education, not just on sex but also sexual pleasure and intimacy, is so essential for women?

DO: It’s definitely needed. When I was in school, we only learned about the biology of sex; we never really learned about arousal or female pleasure. And what I love about Sex:Unzipped is that in the first half, when we’re talking about virginity, you’ve got one of the puppets there saying “I don’t subscribe to the concept because sex is not something that’s taken away from you”. I wish that was something I was taught in school.

I think that for Gen Z watching this, it lets them think differently. “Why have I always associated PIV (penis inside vagina) sex with losing my my virginity? What has been taken? What is lost?” Because when we speak about our anatomy during sex, nothing gets broken and we’re not taught this. It’s probably something I only knew in my 20s because I thought the hymen was something that rips off or bleeds.

So this starts the conversation and really allows people to unpack the ideas around virginity and sex. But what Sex: Unzipped does is also centre the conversation around arousal, too. We’re talking about female pleasure; we’re talking about the clitoris. We’re using proper words like vulva and vagina and distinguishing between the two because they’re two very different things.