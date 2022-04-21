She’s the queen of candid Hollywood conversations, counts the Sussexes among her close friends and can make any career with a powerful endorsement. Now, showbusiness royalty Oprah Winfrey is set to make small-screen magic once more with the release of a forthcoming Netflix special. That’s right, folks: the inimitable Queen O is opening the doors to her home once again and inviting us inside for a no-holds-barred conversation. The guest in question this time around? None other than one of the most acclaimed actors of the 21st century, Viola Davis.

Ahead of the release of her new memoir, Finding Me, Davis will sit down with Winfrey for an exciting new interview, Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, which premieres on the streaming platform on 22 April. Anyone familiar with Davis’ back catalogue will know, of course, that she is undoubtedly one of the best actors of her generation. With an Emmy, two Tonys, a Golden Globe, four SAG Awards and an Oscar under her belt, Davis – who is also the most Academy Award-nominated Black woman in history – is a constant, magnetic feature on the big screen.

But away from the spotlight, the actor’s personal story is less well known. In the sit-down episode with Winfrey, which the duo filmed on the host’s Maui porch, Davis will share memories of a traumatic childhood that was defined by immense poverty and disturbing abuse. The star will also discuss how “giving up hope that the past could be different” has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self, as well as revealing how she manifested the loves in her life.

In a new clip released by Netflix ahead of the show’s premiere, Davis recalls how she manifested her current happiness with her husband Julius, who she married in 2003. Last year, Davis told Oprah Daily that “sharing my story is incredibly frightening but liberating. More importantly, it’s my way of helping people feel less alone in a world that is so isolating. It’s part of the building block of my legacy.” Davis, who is currently winning praise for her portrayal of Michelle Obama in the Showtime series The First Lady and is set to star in the forthcoming film The Woman King about the true story of the Kingdom of Dahomey in Africa, will also discuss what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actors of our time in the new Netflix special. Winfrey also has a busy schedule right now with production duties on the musical film version of The Color Purple. Safe to say, we can’t wait to see these two Hollywood greats on our screens this weekend. Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event will be available to stream on Netflix from 22 April.

