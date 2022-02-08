The 2022 Oscar nominations are in, and the history-making headlines – and surprise omissions – are sending the internet into a tailspin.
It’s that time of the year: the 2022 Oscar nominations are finally here. Announced on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 February by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards drew plenty of history-making surprises, as well as many unexpected snubs.
Benedict Cumberbatch’s gothic Western The Power Of The Dog leads the slate with 12 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Best Supporting Actor for both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons.
Belfast, West Side Story and Licorice Pizza also received nominations as those in contention for Best Picture.
Kristen Stewart received her first Oscar nomination in the category for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, alongside Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, and Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter.
Jane Campion also became the first woman in history to ever be nominated twice for Best Director. Campion last won an Oscar in 1994 for The Piano, which won the Palme d’Or in Cannes.
Elsewhere, Beyoncé gained her first Oscar nomination for her song Be Alive from King Richard.
There were a few surprise omissions, however, including last year’s Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand, for Best Supporting Actress in The Tragedy Of Macbeth.
Twitter also erupted in fury that Ruth Negga was snubbed for her performance in Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed directorial debut Passing.
“Crushed that the best performance of the year, Ruth Negga in Passing, was the morning’s first Oscar snub,” wrote New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan.
“Ruth Negga not receiving a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her exquisitely layered performance in Passing will go down as the biggest Oscars snub of the year,” added critic Isaac Felberg.
“Biggest letdowns: Ruth Negga is incredible in Passing (and everything else) and deserved a supporting actress nomination. Tony Kushner really thought through his adaptation of West Side Story so completely, and did much subtler work than merely make it “relevant” for our time,” agreed film and TV writer Scott Tobias.
Read the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations below:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Best Lead Actor
Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth)
Best Lead Actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)
JK Simmons (Being The Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA, Siân Heder
Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard, Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person In The World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer
Best Cinematography
Dune, Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner
The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story, Janusz Kamiński
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs Of The Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power Of The Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Song
Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down To Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison
No Time To Die (No Time To Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen Of Basketball
Three Songs For Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power Of The Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand Of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person In The World (Norway)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes Of Tammy Faye
House Of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power Of The Dog
The Tragedy Of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
