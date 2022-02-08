It’s that time of the year: the 2022 Oscar nominations are finally here. Announced on the afternoon of Tuesday 8 February by Leslie Jordan and Tracee Ellis Ross, the nominations for the 94th annual Academy Awards drew plenty of history-making surprises, as well as many unexpected snubs. Benedict Cumberbatch’s gothic Western The Power Of The Dog leads the slate with 12 nominations, including nods for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor for Cumberbatch, Best Supporting Actress for Kirsten Dunst and Best Supporting Actor for both Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons. Belfast, West Side Story and Licorice Pizza also received nominations as those in contention for Best Picture.

Kristen Stewart received her first Oscar nomination in the category for Best Actress for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, alongside Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, Jessica Chastain in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, Penélope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, and Olivia Colman for The Lost Daughter. Jane Campion also became the first woman in history to ever be nominated twice for Best Director. Campion last won an Oscar in 1994 for The Piano, which won the Palme d’Or in Cannes.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé gained her first Oscar nomination for her song Be Alive from King Richard. There were a few surprise omissions, however, including last year’s Best Actress winner, Frances McDormand, for Best Supporting Actress in The Tragedy Of Macbeth.

Twitter also erupted in fury that Ruth Negga was snubbed for her performance in Rebecca Hall’s acclaimed directorial debut Passing. “Crushed that the best performance of the year, Ruth Negga in Passing, was the morning’s first Oscar snub,” wrote New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan.

“Ruth Negga not receiving a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her exquisitely layered performance in Passing will go down as the biggest Oscars snub of the year,” added critic Isaac Felberg. “Biggest letdowns: Ruth Negga is incredible in Passing (and everything else) and deserved a supporting actress nomination. Tony Kushner really thought through his adaptation of West Side Story so completely, and did much subtler work than merely make it “relevant” for our time,” agreed film and TV writer Scott Tobias.

Read the full list of 2022 Oscar nominations below: Best Picture Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story Best Director Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power Of The Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story) Best Lead Actor Javier Bardem (Being The Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power Of The Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy Of Macbeth) Best Lead Actress Jessica Chastain (The Eyes Of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being The Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer) Best Supporting Actor Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA)

Jesse Plemons (The Power Of The Dog)

JK Simmons (Being The Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power Of The Dog) Best Supporting Actress Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power Of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) Best Adapted Screenplay CODA, Siân Heder

Drive My Car, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

Dune, Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog, Jane Campion Best Original Screenplay Belfast, Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up, Adam McKay, David Sirota

King Richard, Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person In The World, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Cinematography Dune, Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power Of The Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy Of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kamiński Best Animated Feature Film Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya And The Last Dragon Best Animated Short Film Affairs Of The Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper Best Costume Design Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story Best Original Score Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Encanto, Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

The Power Of The Dog, Jonny Greenwood Best Sound Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power Of The Dog

West Side Story Best Original Song Be Alive (King Richard), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison

No Time To Die (No Time To Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren Best Documentary Feature Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire Best Documentary Short Subject Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen Of Basketball

Three Songs For Benazir

When We Were Bullies Best Film Editing Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power Of The Dog

Tick, Tick … Boom! Best International Feature Film Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand Of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak In The Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person In The World (Norway) Best Makeup and Hairstyling Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes Of Tammy Faye

House Of Gucci Best Production Design Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power Of The Dog

The Tragedy Of Macbeth

West Side Story Best Visual Effects Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home Best Live Action Short Film Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold