A month after its original ceremony date of 27 February, the 2022 Academy Awards are finally here. The star-studded ceremony took place on Sunday 27 March at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Making history with her first ever Oscar win was Jessica Chastain who picked up the Best Actress accolade for her performance in The Eyes Of Tammy Faye.

Her depiction of Tammy Faye, the wife of controversial televangelist Jim Bakker (played by Andrew Garfield) was an emotional one and the biopic not only touched on the pair’s troubled marriage, but also underlined Tammy Faye’s unwavering support for LGBTQ+ rights.