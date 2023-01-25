As awards season rolls around once again, so does the unmistakable joy of watching our favourite actors get the recognition they deserve (Angela Bassett, we’re looking at you) and the inevitable disappointment of films you love slipping under the Academy’s radar. And 2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for snubs.

The earlier-announced Bafta nominations already caused controversy when Sarah Polley’s Women Talking received zero nods despite being highly regarded by critics. Eyebrows were further raised when only one female director – The Woman King’s Gina Prince-Bythewood – was nominated in the category.

But following the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominations, the discontent is only set to grow.