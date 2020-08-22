And now, in unexpected but very welcome news, we’ve just found out that some special Outlander episodes are on their way later this month.

You may also like Outlander fans: Diana Gabaldon is writing a prequel

Outlander is launching a four-part End of Summer Series. Each Sunday for four weeks beginning on 23 August at 6pm, the Outlander Collector Facebook page will release a new, thematic episode celebrating the show and its fans. It’s being released in support of Doctors Without Borders, an international humanitarian aid organisation working in over 70 countries around the world. Viewers at home will be able to use Facebook’s donate feature to contribute to the non-profit’s lifesaving medical humanitarian work. So, what exactly will the episodes be about?

You may also like Men in Kilts: Sam Heughan's new TV series gives Outlander fans a tour of Scotland

Book Corner with Diana Gabaldon and Maril Davis (23 August) Outlander author Gabaldon and executive producer Maril Davis look back at the process of adapting Gabaldon’s work for the screen and answer die-hard fan questions. Diana also teases her upcoming ninth book. A Taste of Outlander (30 August) Theresa Carle-Sanders, author of the Outlander Kitchen cookbook series, is joined by cast members Lauren Lyle (Marsali) and John Bell (Young Ian) to make a historically-inspired dish of fish and chips, a recipe from her latest book Outlander Kitchen: To the New World and Back Again.

Outlander: Diana Gabaldon with Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

The Music of Outlander (6 September) Series composer Bear McCreary and singer Raya Yarbrough discuss their favourite musical moments from the past five seasons of Outlander. They’re joined by Maria Doyle Kennedy (Aunt Jocasta), who performs an at-home rendition of Flowers of the Forest, as well as the twelve original singers of the season five theme for a breathtaking a cappella version of The Skye Boat Song. Catch Up with Caitriona and Sam (13 September) Claire and Jamie themselves,Balfe and Heughan, reunite to catch up on life, discuss favourite moments from the past five seasons and answer fan questions from around the world.

You may also like Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe cutting her blunt bob in lockdown is all of us at this point

In the meantime, you can catch up on Outlander seasons one to five on Amazon Prime.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy