Attention, all sassenachs: the Outlander universe is expanding. That’s right, folks, we’re about to time-travel even further back into the past because Starz has just confirmed that a brand new prequel series is officially in development. The brand new spinoff of the hit period drama, which will be called Blood Of My Blood, will follow the love story of Jamie Fraser’s parents Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

It’s been confirmed by Deadline that current Outlander showrunner Matthew B Roberts will return to helm the new project, while author Diana Gabaldon, who is currently writing the prequel, will be back once again as consulting producer. “Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” said president of original programming at Starz, Kathryn Busby. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

Outlander season 6

News of the prequel first surfaced in 2020 when Gabaldon revealed that she was working on a novel about the courtship of Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, the parents of lead Outlander character Jamie Fraser, who has been played by Sam Heughan since 2014. Then, earlier this year, she shared on Facebook what she said could possibly become the first line of the new book. “Ellen MacKenzie, eldest of the children of Jacob Ruadh MacKenzie, chief of Clan MacKenzie – well, the late chief, if only by moments, but she’d think about that later – grabbed Ailidh Watt from behind and dragged her out of sight, clapping a hand over her slobbering mouth to stifle her cries.”

Variety also also reported that the show was in the works in February, but there’s been no official word from Starz about the prequel’s existence until now. As we await the seventh season of the time-jumping romantic drama, which is based on the book An Echo In The Bone and will consist of sixteen episodes, the arrival of a prequel offers a whole new world of dramatic possibility, including the chance to see a young Jamie. While it’s not yet been confirmed when filming on the prequel will kick into gear, Starz reports that the writers room has begun work on the latest love story from the Outlander series. We’ll bring you more news as we get it.