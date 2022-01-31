Squid Game, Hellbound and The Journalist, then you’ll know that there’s been a promising uptick in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) visibility of late. After years of US and Eurocentric media, diverse stories are finally breaking through; and with the recent announcement that Netflix will be adding over 20 new If you’re a TV lover who’s recently devoured the likes ofand, then you’ll know that there’s been a promising uptick in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) visibility of late. After years of US and Eurocentric media, diverse stories are finally breaking through; and with the recent announcement that Netflix will be adding over 20 new Korean language shows and movies to its catalogue in 2022, we can definitely look forward to seeing more fresh perspectives on our screens. This spring, Apple TV+ is taking another step in improving on-screen visibility with Pachinko, a highly anticipated drama series based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Korean American author Min Jin Lee.

Told in Korean, Japanese and English, the adaptation is the first major trilingual US series to hit the small screen. And with an epic premise and an internationally renowned cast, the series looks set to become an international phenomenon. Here’s everything you need to know about Pachinko, including cast, plot, and release date.

What is the plot of Pachinko?

Based on the epic historical novel by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko follows the trials and tribulations of four generations of a Korean immigrant family, from pre-World War II Japanese occupation through the 1980s financial boom in the US and Japan. “Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning,” reads a brief description from Apple TV+. To reflect the international scope of Pachinko, the eight-episode series will feature performances in Korean, Japanese and English, given that parts of the novel are set in the United States.

Who is in the cast of Pachinko?

As you might guess from the plot, the cast of Pachinko are predominantly Korean and Japanese. The series will be headed by Oscar-winning actor Youn Yuh-jung (Minari), who will play the oldest version of protagonist Sunja, whose journey to Japan will highlight the racial tensions of the period. The cast also includes Korean superstar Lee Min-ho as Hansu, Broadway veteran Jin Ha as Solomon, Soji Arai as Mozasu, Inji Jeong as Yangjin, Minha Kim as teenage Sunja, Lee Minho as Hansu, Kaho Minami as Etsuko, Steve Sanghyun Noh as Isak, Anna Sawai as Naomi, Junwoo Han as Yoseb, Jung Eun-chae as Young Kyunghee, Jimmi Simpson as Tom Andrews, and Yu-na Jeon as young Sunja. In new images released by Apple TV+, we see the cast in a variety of different locations, from a rural village to a bustling city building, reflecting how Pachinko’s love story will stretch across the globe.

Is there a release date for Pachinko?

Pachinko will premiere its first three episodes globally on Apple TV+ on 25 March 2022, then stream one new episode weekly until its finale on 29 April.

Is there a trailer for Pachinko?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear word.