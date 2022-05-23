There are some actors in the game right now whose talent is so undeniable that their name alone makes any film or TV show a big draw. After extraordinary performances in the likes of The Devil Wears Prada, Mary Poppins Returns, The Girl On The Train and A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt is definitely in that elite category, which is why we’re incredibly excited that the star is once more returning to headline another major blockbuster. This time around, Blunt will delve into the long sought-after chase for the American dream in the upcoming criminal-conspiracy movie Pain Hustlers.

According to Variety, Blunt is teaming up with acclaimed Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates for the movie, which has just been snapped up by Netflix in a huge deal reportedly worth $50 million (£40m) at the Cannes Film Market. Pain Hustlers was penned by Wells Tower, who wrote 2009’s critically acclaimed short story Everything Ravaged, Everything Burned, and follows Liza Drake (played by Blunt), a high school dropout with hopes of creating a better life who finds herself involved embroiled in a conspiracy after landing a job with a pharmaceutical start-up.

Emily Blunt will take the lead in upcoming movie Pain Hustlers

“Dreaming of a better life for her and her young daughter, Liza Drake (Blunt), a high-school dropout, lands a job with a failing pharmaceutical start-up in a yellowing strip mall in Central Florida,” reads the movie’s official logline. “Liza’s charm, guts and drive catapult the company and her into the high life, where she soon finds herself at the centre of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.” The logline, which draws comparisons to smash hit movies American Hustle and The Wolf Of Wall Street, goes on to describe Pain Hustlers as a “hilarious, dramatic and wild journey to the corrupt heart of the American dream”, which definitely sounds like it will leave a lasting impression.

Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place

There’s no further casting information just yet on who else will be joining Blunt, who is also set to star in Christopher Nolan’s 2023 film Oppenheimer. But with production set to begin on 22 August, it’s likely that we’ll get some intriguing updates in the next few weeks to come. One thing’s for sure: with this British powerhouse in the lead role, Netflix’s fortunes just took a huge turn for the better.

