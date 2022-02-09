If you watched the first three episodes of Disney’s riotous new miniseries Pam & Tommy, you’ll no doubt be impatiently waiting to dive back into one of the most notorious scandals of the 90s. Based on a Rolling Stone article by Amanda Chicago Lewis, the show dramatises the whirlwind relationship of Mötley Crüe’s Tommy Lee and Baywatch actor Pamela Anderson, and the dramatic fallout from their stolen sex tape, making viewers laugh, gasp, and take its issues a lot more seriously. But while the aim of this series, according to the creators, is to change the narrative around the sex tape, it isn’t until the fourth episode of the series that we get a sense of how Anderson really came to be vilified at the dawn of internet porn.

We begin with a shot of ‘Pamela’s Hardcore Sex Video’ loading slowly on a web page. Now released onto the Wild West of the internet, the tape is selling like hotcakes. Happy customers are taking to their couches with body lotion and boxes of tissues, and Rand is raking in the cheques. Meanwhile, Pam is pregnant, expecting a “little peanut” with Tommy. The couple are ecstatic, with the drummer delivering the news to his bandmates with characteristic bravura: “I’m going to be a dad. On purpose!” It’s not until the beginning of 1996 that the discovery of the theft of the tape comes to light. After the pair’s first ultrasound appointment, Tommy goes to store the precious photo keepsake in the safe, only to find the safe missing. When the police come round to take a statement, Pam realises in horror that the tape was among their stolen belongings. “I feel fucking violated” she whispers to Tommy, a chilling hint of the impending wave of misogyny. “Don’t you?” Tommy, for his part, is “more pissed”. Still, he’s angry enough to hire a private investigator, who swiftly tells them that there are only two reasons why someone would steal something – money and revenge.

During a meeting with their investigator, Pam and Tommy retrace their footsteps and speculate who might have reason to seek revenge. When asked about the surveillance system, Tommy reveals to his horrified wife that he never paid Rand for his services on renovating their mansion, and boasts about holding a smoking gun to his head. With the tip-off, the investigator – who also turns out to be thug – goes around to Rand’s apartment and beats him up. Meanwhile, Rand discovers that a shady character is selling bootleg videos from a parking lot. It’s only the beginning of his woe, as the private investigator finds out how Rand and porn executive Milton pitched it around to potential investors. Incensed, Tommy hires a group of thugs to track Rand down. When they turn up to Milton’s studio, he escapes just in the nick of time.

Things also take a sickening turn for Pam when she discovers the camera crew on the set of Baywatch watching the sex tape. She confiscates it and goes straight to Tommy’s studio, where they have a conversation about how they might be able to discover exactly what is circulating on the web. Donning tracksuits and dark sunglasses, the pair head to the Malibu Library to try and watch their own video. After seeing the contact details on the website, the pair are stunned to find out that the sex tape leak is a “whole operation”. Later, the couple have an explosive argument after the private investigator reveals that Rand is still at large. Despite the intrusion, Tommy is nonchalant about the possibility that the sex tape might have spread further afield, which heightens Pam’s frustration. “You don’t seem to understand what a big deal this is to me,” she exclaims. “Like it’s not a big deal to me?” replies Tommy. “I’m on the tape just the same as you”.

Pam then movingly explains why the release of their private sex tape would be catastrophic for herself and for her career, highlighting the pervasive impact of misogyny on her life. “This is worse for me,” she tells Tommy, “I mean this is way worse”. “How is this worse for you?” he replies indignantly. “Why? Because of your big career? So much bigger than mine?” Pam then shrieks at her husband, at full volume, that the reason it’s significantly worse isn’t because of her career, but because she’s a woman. “Listen to me, OK?” she urges. “People are gonna think you’re cool for this, alright? They’ll be high-fiving you in the street. Me? I’m gonna get looked at like a slut by the whole world.”

Tommy belligerently maintains that Pam is overreacting, and then claims in a shocking moment that everything will turn out fine, not least because the public aren’t “seeing anything they haven’t seen before”. Needless to say, Pam explodes with rage, and tells Tommy in no uncertain terms to leave the room. But by the end of the episode, however, the excruciating burden of the scandal has turned into excruciating physical pain. After showering one morning, Pam feels a pain in her stomach, and rushes to hospital with Tommy. There, laying on the bed after an examination, we see the doctor deliver the devastating news that she’s suffered a miscarriage. So visceral is Pam’s pain at losing her unborn child, that when the pair are accosted by a paparazzo who has followed them from the hospital, Pam grabs a golf club and smashes the windscreen of his car. There, with every blow, we feel the acute pain, rage and humiliation inflicted by the intrusion. And even as it’s hammered home how little autonomy Pam had in her life back then, it’s undoubtedly powerful to see a woman take matters into her own hands.