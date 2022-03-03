Pamela Anderson is no stranger to living in the spotlight, but over the past few months, the pop culture icon has seen a surge of renewed interest in her life in the wake of the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. According to the show’s producers, Anderson never responded to any requests for involvement, but now, the star is ready to tell her side of the story. On 2 March, the actor and activist revealed a handwritten note on Instagram explaining that her years-in-the-making documentary would land on Netflix.

“My life. A thousand imperfections. A million misperceptions. Wicked, wild and lost. Nothing to live up to. I can only surprise you. Not a victim, but a survivor. And alive to tell the real story,” the statement reads. Described as “an intimate portrait embedded in the life of Pamela Anderson as she looks back at her professional and personal path and prepares for the next steps on her journey,” the as-yet-untitled documentary comes from director Ryan White, who made Netflix docuseries Ask Dr. Ruth and The Keepers.

The former Baywatch star is executive producing the documentary alongside her son Brandon Thomas Lee, who reposted the note on Instagram with the caption: “The real story.” It will feature exclusive access to Anderson, as well as archival footage and her personal journals. A tweet from Netflix added that the film will “feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey”.

The announcement comes one week before the finale of Pam & Tommy, which explores the fallout from the theft of the private sex tape between Anderson and her then-husband Tommy Lee. Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, the series has shone a light on the pervasive misogyny of the era with a view to reframing the narrative around the scandal.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Rob Siegel said that the show is undeniably on Anderson’s side. “I think if you had to name one person with whom the show’s sympathies lie, it’s Pam” he explained. “We very clearly, unambiguously present them as the victims of a crime, which they were.” While it remains to be seen how Anderson will navigate this traumatic episode, getting the chance to hear her side of things in a project with her express permission and involvement is a very welcome development. A premiere date has yet to be announced for the documentary, but we’ll keep this story updated as more details emerge.

