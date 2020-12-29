Kicking off on the stroke of midnight, Smith and her band will be taking over the iconic light screens at Piccadilly Circus with a 10-minute pre-recorded performance of music and poetry.

Described as a “gift to London, the city that Smith loves,” the performance is part of a major installation curated by artist Josef O’Connor in partnership with the digital art platform Circa, which will also project ‘One’, a new 10-minute commission by the renowned German artist Anne Imhof on the run-up to midnight.

Rather excitingly, Smith will also be reading a new poem in tribute to the environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, who celebrates her 18th birthday in January. In an interview with The Guardian, the singer-songwriter, poet and visual artist praised the teenager and said that she’d “pretty much sacrificed her childhood for all of us”.