Last month, Damian Lewis broke the tragic news that his wife, the celebrated actor Helen McCrory, had passed away of cancer at the age of 52.

Best known for her memorable film roles in Harry Potter, The Queen and Skyfall, as well as TV shows such as Quiz, Roadkill, and Peaky Blinders, McCrory was loved both for the incredible characters she portrayed in front of the cameras as much as the person she was behind them. Honest, compassionate and unwaveringly committed to charitable causes, her Feed NHS project, aimed at providing hot meals to frontline workers during the pandemic, raised over £1 million during lockdown. She was, quite simply, a star.