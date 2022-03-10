Warning: contains spoilers for season one of Pieces Of Her.

From our very first moments, our parents provide the blueprint for our understanding of the world around us. We look to them for clarity on who we should be, what we should do, how we should act. But more often than not, we forget that providing answers to these questions isn’t their only role – we forget that they are real people who are in search of answers to the very same questions.

Netflix’s new eight-part thriller Pieces Of Her, based on the novel of the same name by Karin Slaughter, hinges on the idea that our parents are, in many ways, enigmas. The show centres around Laura (Toni Collette), a speech therapist, and her 30-year-old daughter Andy (Bella Heathcote), a bored, job-hopping millennial with a passion for drawing. The pair live together in the small town of Belle Isle – their lives seem to be as simple and quaint as the town’s name would suggest.