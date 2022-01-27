If there’s one actor that can always be relied upon to turn in a raw, emotional performance, it’s Toni Collette. Whether she’s playing a grieving mother in the horror movie Hereditary, a money-hungry lifestyle guru in the whodunnit Knives Out, or a hard-nosed detective in the true crime series Unbelievable, Collette can inhabit a character in a way that transcends far beyond the screen. Now, Collette is returning with another gripping role in the upcoming Netflix thriller Pieces Of Her. Based on renowned crime novelist Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel, the series follows a mother and daughter whose relationship is suddenly thrown into doubt by a violent incident.

With new images and a release date for the eight-episode series announced today, there isn’t long to wait before we get to see Collette back in action. Ahead of the premiere of Pieces Of Her, here’s everything you need to know.

What is the plot of Pieces Of Her?

Pieces Of Her: Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver and Toni Collette as Laura Oliver

Based on Karin Slaughter’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, Pieces Of Her is set in a sleepy Georgia town, where a random act of violence sets off an unexpected chain of events for 30-year-old Andy Oliver and her mother Laura. Desperate for answers, Andy embarks on a dangerous journey across America, drawing her towards the dark, hidden heart of her family. As you’ve probably guessed by now, the dark secrets revolve around Collette’s character, who is “lovely, empathetic, and modest”, according to Deadline, who first announced the news back in 2020. “At first glance, Collette’s Laura Oliver seems to be the perfect Southern woman, devoted to her work as a speech pathologist and to her disaffected daughter, Andy. “But when the ghosts of Laura’s past put her life in jeopardy, we discover there is more to Laura than meets the eye.” Intriguing…

Who is in the cast of Pieces Of Her?

Pieces Of Her: Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver

Toni Collette takes the lead in the series as Laura Oliver, while Bella Heathcote, best known for her performances in The Man In The High Castle, Bloom and Strange Angel plays her daughter Andy. The ensemble cast also includes Jessica Barden, Jacob Scipio, Joe Dempsie, Aaron Jeffery, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, David Wenham, Calum Worthy, Nicholas Burton, and Terry O’Quinn.

When is the release date for Pieces Of Her?

Pieces Of Her: Joe Dempsie as Nick and Jessica Barden as Jane

Pieces Of Her hits Netflix on 4 March 2022.