While we love a great podcast, we get even more excited when we learn that some of our favourite shows are being commissioned for the small screen. A Shrink Next Door, Dark Woods, WeCrashed are all series we’ve enjoyed listening to that have been (and continue to be) lauded for television success. Now, we’re being treated to another podcast-to-TV adaptation with A Slight Change Of Plans.

The podcast, which is presented by Dr Maya Shankar, is one of the breakout podcasts of the year and has amassed a staggering total of 2.6 million downloads. It “blends compassionate storytelling with the science of human behaviour to help us understand who we are and who we become in the face of a big change,” according to the synopsis.

Shankar, who served as senior advisor in President Barack Obama’s White House, is a cognitive scientist. She studies how and why we change and A Slight Change Of Plans looks at how people navigate changes of all kinds. The podcast’s synopsis adds: “You’ll hear intimate conversations that give an unvarnished look into how people navigate changes of all kinds – like Tiffany Haddish, Kacey Musgraves, Amanda Knox, and Riz Ahmed, as well as real-life inspirations, like John, who undergoes experimental brain stimulation to deepen his emotional intelligence; Shapearl, who takes on the role of private investigator to uncover the truth about her son’s death; and Daryl, a Black jazz musician who convinces hundreds of KKK members to leave the Klan. “The show also features interviews with science experts like Adam Grant, Angela Duckworth, and Katy Milkman who share strategies for how we can live happier and more fulfilling lives. You’ll leave every episode thinking differently about change in your own life.”

The docuseries will follow a similar insightful format but will see Shankar travel the world “to connect with real-life people in the midst of impactful life changes,” according to Deadline. “The genre-bending format will meld humanism and science and will also see her visit with celebrities.” Shankar will host, write and executive produce the television docuseries of A Slight Change of Plans with Pushkin Industries. While a release date and television network has yet to be confirmed, we can recommend catching up on the podcast itself before the series airs. You can listen here:

