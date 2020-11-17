Alison Hammond’s new podcast is here to brighten your day

Alison Hammond is an icon. Ever since she burst onto our screens as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002, the nation has fallen in love with her infectious laugh and ability to find mischief in any situation. That’s why she went on to become one of the most recognisable faces (and Brummy voices) in daytime television, hosting segments of ITV’s award-winning This Morning.

Most recently, we saw a more serious side to Hammond, when she shared her voice in the global discussion around George Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement. So it’s no surprise that earlier this week Hammond confirmed that she and Dermot O’Leary will replace This Morning’s Friday presenters, Ruth Lansford and Eamonn Holmes, in future episodes of the daily show. And, just days after that exciting announcement was shared, Hammond has just shared another new project.

Hammond will host a new ITV podcast called My Life In TV. Sharing the artwork on her Instagram, she explained that she will use the podcast to “delve into the fave telly moments and memories of famous faces including actor and presenter Emily Atack, TV host and comedian Joel Dommett, The Voice presenter AJ Odudu, comedian Mo Gilligan and TV personality Olivia Attwood.”

Quite frankly, it sounds like sunshine in a podcast, and we know it’s going to be very, very funny. We don’t have long to wait for My Life In TV, either. It will be available to stream and download from all podcast platforms from 23 November.

