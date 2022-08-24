Yesterday (23 August) marked the long-awaited release of Meghan Markle’s debut Spotify podcast, Archetypes, which describes itself as “a podcast where we investigate, dissect and subvert the labels that try to hold women back”. For its debut episode, Meghan Markle explores the misconceptions and misrepresentations of ambition alongside guest and close friend Serena Williams, explaining that the podcast’s aim is to “rip apart the boxes women have been placed into for generations: boxes like ‘diva’, ‘crazy’, ‘the b word’ and ‘slut’.”

“I know a thing or two about these labels myself,” Markle continues. “My hope is that my own lived experience will help other women open up.”

The podcast begins with audio of an 11-year-old Markle complaining to a TV interviewer about the sexist wording of a washing-up liquid advert, which inferred that only women would use the cleaning product. She goes on to explain that she wrote a letter to the product’s parent company, Procter & Gamble, and the advert was later changed. Being an outspoken feminist and standing up against injustice, she shares, is something she felt empowered to do throughout her childhood. However, describing how ambition is often seen as a “dirty word” in relation to women, Markle explains that she doesn’t remember experiencing the negative connotation until she started dating her now-husband Prince Harry. “Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing – for a woman, that is,” she shares. “Since I felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to unfeel it. I can’t unsee it either in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller, so much smaller, on a regular basis.”

Meghan Markle shares how being viewed as an ‘ambitious woman’ changed when she met her husband, Prince Harry

Apparently ambition is a terrible, terrible thing – for a woman, that is

Throughout the episode, Markle and Williams reflect on the impact that seeing one another “mischaracterised” and “in pain” on the world stage has had on their friendship. While Markle has been subjected to invasion of her privacy by tabloids and racism since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, Williams has been labelled as “aggressive” and “overpowering” throughout her record-breaking sporting career. “Women are put in boxes when we have ambitions or goals, and when we reach those goals,” Williams states. Pointing to the obvious sexism within tennis, she describes being labelled as “having a meltdown” for the expressing the same passion as male players, and how she’s faced the media narrative that she’s too loud. “People use different terms for identical behaviour as a way of keeping women in their place,” Dr Laura Kray explains to Markle later in the episode. “Labels like ‘competitive’ or ‘climber’ are often used for women in the workplace. Whereas a man is a role model or captain of industry, an ambitious woman is power-hungry and not to be trusted.”

Guest Serena Williams also opens up about the sexist media narratives she has been subjected to throughout her career

Interspersing personal anecdotes with insightful cultural commentary, Archetypes feels like one woman’s opportunity to expand the listener’s minds, as well as set the record straight. We can’t wait to keep listening.

Listen to Archetypes with Meghan on Spotify now.

