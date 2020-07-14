As more and more of us turn to the zodiac to find understanding and meaning, we’ve rounded up some of the best astrology podcasts to help listeners on their starry journey.
Did you know that you’ve been reading your horoscope star sign wrong all this time? Were you aware of the recent Full Buck Moon in Capricorn? And have you heard about moon phasing – the latest astrology dating trend?
People are into astrology in a big way right now, especially as we look to the zodiac to find more meaning and understanding during lockdown. If you want to learn more about astrology and your horoscope, plugging into a podcast is the perfect way to do it.
We’ve rounded up seven of the most popular astrology podcasts for you to listen to. So, go for a long, relaxing walk, curl up on the sofa or run a hot bubble bath, and prepare to get lost among the stars.
Caggie Dunlop's Saturn Returns
Saturn Returns is an exploitative, enlightening podcast that delves into spirituality and wellbeing through the prism of astrology.
Through honest and in-depth conversations with her guests, Caggie Dunlop (of Made in Chelsea fame) aims to bring clarity to her listeners, offering them guidance on how best to navigate their own personal Saturn Return.
Best described as a wake up call from the universe, this is the often-tumultuous period of transition from youth into adulthood, experienced by those in their late 20s and early 30s.
The Astrology Podcast
Hosted by professional astrologer Chris Brennan, The Astrology Podcast does what it says on the tin.
Brennan discusses astrology with experts, explores different traditions within the discipline, and looks into what different planetary movements could mean for individuals.
If you’re a beginner and want to learn the basics of astrology, what your birth chart is, and how to navigate it, you can also go through previous episodes to get a better understanding.
What's Your Sign?
Hosts Julia Loken, Stevie Anderson and Lisa Chanoux look at the serious and not-so-serious side of star signs with What’s Your Sign? If you want to have a laugh, while learning along the way through expert guests and analysis on what’s going on with the planets right now, this is the perfect listen.
Astro Twins Radio
Identical twins Ophira and Tali Edut – aka: The Astro Twins – are your go-to gals for all things astrology.
Podcast episodes focus on the alignment of astrology, conscious business and personal development. Taking their unique approach to astrology and success, the pair give practical advice that brings the stars down to earth.
Guest experts include inspiring thought leaders and modern business trailblazers sharing advice on everything from marketing to mantras, PR to chakras, financing to Feng Shui.
Astrology Bytes with Theresa Reed
Astrology Bytes is an educational astrology podcast, with bite-sized lessons for people who want to learn astrology, but don’t have all day.
Each episode is 15 minutes or less. The host, tarot reader Theresa Reed, breaks things down into plain, easy-to-understand explanations.
There’s no complicated jargon or tedious philosophical lectures here. Just simple, fun instructions that will get you understanding astrology in no time.
The Astrology Hub Podcast
In The Astrology Hub Podcast, Amanda Pua Walsh (CEO of Astrology Hub) sits down with insightful speakers who inspire you to embrace your own wisdom and cultivate more magic and connection in your life, using the wisdom of astrology as your guide.
If you’re curious or already in love with astrology and looking for practical strategies for living your life with purpose, and to learn from some of the world’s best astrologers, give this a listen.
Stars Like Us
Aliza Kelly explores mythology, magic, and pop culture in her weekly podcast, Stars Like Us.
One part astrology school and one part talk show, each episode pairs a relevant astrological subject with an exclusive expert interview.
Stars Like Us is a tool for illumination, inspiration, and laughter; a reminder that there’s no such thing as destiny — it’s all about direction.
Top image: Getty
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…