Baby On The Brain: The Returners

Returning to work after having a baby brings many challenges. But this podcast isn’t about the practicalities of finding a nursery or childminder for your baby, or even how they slot into your life when you go back to work, but the intimate and often neglected discussions about women, and how we can centre ourselves and our needs in the conversations about our return in a world that seems pitted against us financially and mentally.

From flexible working, to busting the myth of ‘the juggle’ - each episode tackles one of the conundrums that women who want to return to work often find themselves scouring the internet forums for answer to.