Baby On The Brain: The Returners – a podcast discussing the challenges and joys of returning to work after maternity leave
Baby On The Brain: The Returners is a thought-provoking but light-hearted podcast hosted by Stylist’s Fliss Thistlethwaite who returned from maternity leave last March.
Returning to work after having a baby brings many challenges. But this podcast isn’t about the practicalities of finding a nursery or childminder for your baby, or even how they slot into your life when you go back to work, but the intimate and often neglected discussions about women, and how we can centre ourselves and our needs in the conversations about our return in a world that seems pitted against us financially and mentally.
From flexible working, to busting the myth of ‘the juggle’ - each episode tackles one of the conundrums that women who want to return to work often find themselves scouring the internet forums for answer to.
Welcome to Baby On The Brain: The Returners
Episode 1: It Takes A Village
This week, Stylist’s Fliss Thistlethwaite is joined by co-host Ashley James - a presenter, DJ, dating and empowerment coach, and soon-to-be mother of two. Together they will be discussing the emotions of the first year back to work after having a baby; The highs, the lows, and the cold hard truths. They’re both joined by episode 1 guest, award-winning women’s lifestyle journalist, media entrepreneur, international public speaker and mother-of-two, Tobi Oredein.
Episode 2: Return To Work?
Coming soon…
Follow Fliss Thistlethwaite on Twitter (@felicity_journo) and Instagram (@digitaleditor_felicity).
Images: Stylist