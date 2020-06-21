The reason why the podcast Serial was such a hit when it was first released back in 2014 is that investigative journalist Sarah Koenig drew listeners into her narrative.

Thousands of fans were right by Koenig’s side as she tested the evidence against Adnan Syed, a high school student who is currently serving time for killing his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee.

Listeners puzzled out a series of conflicting interviews, testimony and physical clues at the same time as Koenig, and in doing so, they felt like they were right inside the mystery as it unravelled.