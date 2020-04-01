It’s been pretty exhausting trying to keep up with the UK’s news and current affairs over recent years, mostly thanks to Brexit and those unexpected general elections. And right now, the news is more overwhelming than ever, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of us are probably guilty of endlessly scrolling through terrifying headlines. But this type of consumption isn’t good for our mental health. And it’s hard to separate fake news from the facts. That’s why podcasts are actually the perfect way to keep on track. You listen to a trusted daily episode to get all the news you need, then get on with your day.

Here’s our pick of the best news and current affairs podcasts during quarantine.

The Coronavirus Newscast

The Coronavirus Newscast on BBC Sounds.

The Coronavirus Newscast does exactly what it says on the tin. Every day, Adam Fleming, Laura Kuenssberg, Fergus Walsh and Chris Mason bring you the latest on the coronavirus pandemic in the UK. They discuss the latest public health information and how it is affecting our lives. But they do this in a friendly and reassuring manner, in conversations with special guests (Nigella Lawson recently gave her quarantine cooking tips!). Listen to The Coronavirus Newscast here.

Today in Focus

Today in Focus podcast by The Guardian.

Hosted by Anushka Asthana, Today in Focus combines personal storytelling with insightful analysis to bring you closer to journalism by The Guardian. As well as all the big questions around the pandemic, the podcast is also keeping a close eye on all areas of UK politics Listen to Today in Focus.

Coronavirus Global Update

Coronavirus Global Update podcast by BBC World Service.

The whole world is in this pandemic together, so keep up to date with everything that’s happening across the globe with BBC World Service’s Coronavirus Global Update. It gives you detailed reports on the day’s top stories from BBC News. Episodes are released twice a day on weekdays, and daily at weekends. Listen to Coronavirus Global Update here.

New Scientist Weekly

New Scientist Weekly by Financial Times.

If you want to stick to the science, New Scientist Weekly gives you a weekly round up of the facts. Hosted by the team at New Scientist magazine, they speak to experts from across the science field. It’s great for if you want a full lowdown on the coronavirus, but they do also explore other scientific news not related to the pandemic. Listen to New Scientist Weekly.

Ask Martin Lewis Podcast

Ask Martin Lewis Podcast on Radio 5 Live.

People have a lot of questions about money during the pandemic. Finance expert Martin Lewis, who co-founded Money Saving Expert, answers all your questions and gives the most up-to-date advice on the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast, which is recorded weekly. Listen to the Ask Martin Lewis Podcast.

The High Low

Image: The High Low

Hosted by Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, The High Low is a weekly pop culture and politics podcast – and it’s returning for a new season to get us through the quarantine period. Our friendly hosts will no-doubt discuss all the human stories around coronavirus, along with smart, witty chatter about everything in between. Listen to The High Low here.

