Digtal writer Hollie Richardson says: “I listened to this on a slow Sunday afternoon during lockdown, and it reminded me of all the incredible people out there looking after the elderly in care homes and hospitals.

“Dame Cicley Saunders was a legend. She trained to be a nurse during the war, then went on to become a social worker, physician and writer. She paved the way for palliative care research and founded the hospice movement.

“Listening to her talk about such an incredible life, she was so selfless. And caring for other people was clearly her calling. The way she speaks about saying goodbye to people at the end of their lives is obviously particularly poignant during the pandemic, and I urge everyone to sit down and listen to it. It’s like a huge hug for your ears.”