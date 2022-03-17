The talks we have with our best friends are undoubtedly some of the most restorative, empowering and supportive.

Whether it’s seeking relationship advice, sharing our burdens or solving dilemmas together, often a chat with someone you love is the perfect remedy for life’s trials and tribulations.

Now imagine a podcast that encapsulates all the warmth, comfort and joy of a chat with your bestie, all with a side of helpful and actionable advice. Enter: Best Friend Therapy.

And it’s all thanks to real-life BFFs How To Fail’s Elizabeth Day and therapist Emma Reed Turrell.