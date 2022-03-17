From How To Fail’s Elizabeth Day comes a brand-new podcast that promises some much-needed practical wisdom. Here’s why we all need to be listening to Best Friend Therapy.
The talks we have with our best friends are undoubtedly some of the most restorative, empowering and supportive.
Whether it’s seeking relationship advice, sharing our burdens or solving dilemmas together, often a chat with someone you love is the perfect remedy for life’s trials and tribulations.
Now imagine a podcast that encapsulates all the warmth, comfort and joy of a chat with your bestie, all with a side of helpful and actionable advice. Enter: Best Friend Therapy.
And it’s all thanks to real-life BFFs How To Fail’s Elizabeth Day and therapist Emma Reed Turrell.
With a tag-line of “Two best friends. One therapist. Zero filter,” we know to expect the same kind of loving honesty we could from our pals over a coffee or glass of wine.
And indeed, the weekly episodes will talk about how to tackle the challenges we face in daily life with compassion and practical wisdom.
“This is a podcast that holds your hand through the tough times and offers reassurance on the days you might need it,” the description explains.
Day, who was among the distinguished presenters at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals this week, has long reigned supreme within the podcast world, so a brand new project from her will be a treat.
“Although this podcast is not a substitute for professional counselling, we do hope that it will be a reassuring voice in a time of heightened uncertainty,” she told followers on Instagram. And with the first episode dropping on 28 March, there’s not long to wait until it’s in our ears.
One thing is for sure, Best Friend Therapy is going straight on our listen list.
Best Friend Therapy is available on both Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Images: David Benett/Getty