It’s Pride Month in the UK! Sadly, the celebrations can’t be what they usually are as most events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there are still plenty of ways to show support and celebrate in your own way.

Some beauty brands are giving customers the chance to support the community by simply purchasing a product. Stonewall and ParaPride have joined together to form Pride Inside, which is “an online series of gigs, comedy shows, panel discussions, and arts-based events”. And Pride in London is launching a brand new digital community hub to galvanise people into making much-needed ‘Acts of Allyship’.