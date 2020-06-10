From the funny to the informative, and everything in between, we’ve rounded up just some of the best LGBTQ+ podcasts to listen to this Pride Month and beyond. You’re welcome.
It’s Pride Month in the UK! Sadly, the celebrations can’t be what they usually are as most events have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. But there are still plenty of ways to show support and celebrate in your own way.
Some beauty brands are giving customers the chance to support the community by simply purchasing a product. Stonewall and ParaPride have joined together to form Pride Inside, which is “an online series of gigs, comedy shows, panel discussions, and arts-based events”. And Pride in London is launching a brand new digital community hub to galvanise people into making much-needed ‘Acts of Allyship’.
Another way of celebrating, and keeping yourself entertained, is by plugging into an LGBTQ+ podcast. From the very funny to the highly informative, there are so many series to add to you podcast libraries. Unsure where to start? We’ve rounded up just ten of the best to tune into.
Anthems
Launched on 1 June to mark Pride Month, a new episode of Anthems will be released daily for the rest of the month. It features an array of diverse voices including singer-songwriter and YouTuber dodie, the BBC’s first LGBTQ+ correspondent Ben Hunte, content creator and columnist Raven Smith, multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Grace Savage, British-Iraqi drag performer, writer and filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi, actor and writer Isabel Adomakoh Young, and multimedia journalist Freddy McConnell.
Phew, that’s plenty of brilliant listening lined up.
Homo Sapiens
Now in its fourth season, Homo Sapiens is hosted by Tony Award-winning actor Alan Cumming and co-creator Chris Sweeney. Each week they bring you intelligent, informative and fun conversations that represent the interests of LGBTQ+ people around the world.
Guest this season include Stephen Fry, Hannah Gadsby and Cynthia Nixon. There is also a new ‘Agony Uncles’ segment of the podcast, where Chris and Alan respond to questions from anonymous listeners with the typical humour, kindness and honesty that fans of the podcast have come to expect.
QUEERY
Sit in on an hour long-conversation between host and standup comedian, Cameron Esposito, and some of the brightest luminaries in the LGBTQ+ family. QUEERY explores individual stories of identity, personality and the shifting cultural matrix around gender, sexuality and civil rights.
The Read
Bloggers Kid Fury and Crissle host this weekly podcast covering hip-hop and pop culture’s most trying stars. No star is safe from Fury and Crissle unless their name is Beyoncé. (Or Blue Ivy.) The Read also serves as an on-air therapy session for two friends trying to adjust to life in the big city.
A Gay and a Nongay
A Gay And A NonGay, hosted by James Barr and Dan Hudson, challenges many of our differences head on and promises that no matter who you are, or what you’re into, love is love.
Nancy
Best pals Kathy Tu and Tobin Low are “super queer, super fun and ready to take over your podcast feed”. Join them for provocative stories and frank conversations about the LGBTQ experience today.
Throwing Shade
Throwing Shade is the political comedy podcast hosted by Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi, who deliver their fresh takes on pop culture, women’s rights, and LGBT rights with hilarity (and a dash of vulgarity).
Afro Queer
Afro Queer is the podcast about queer Africans living and loving on the African continent and in the diaspora. Host Selly Thiam celebrates queer love, and explores the laws affecting our lives, migration, media, race, class, censorship, family and sex (obviously).
Making Gay History
Intimate, personal portraits of both known and long-forgotten champions, heroes, and witnesses to history are brought to you from rare archival interviews featured in Making Gay History.
Dyking Out
Hosted by New York City-based comedians Carolyn Bergier and Melody Kamali, Dyking Out is a podcast about lesbian and queer life, news, and pop culture. Each week, Carolyn and Melody invite a special guest (comedians, musicians, actors, crushes) to dyke out with them about a topic that’s relevant to the LGBTQ world. But really, it’s just another way to advance the gay agenda.
