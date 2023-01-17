Whether you’re a true crime devotee or love to hear unexpected takes on the biggest TV dramas, a new year is the perfect opportunity to add some fresh shows to your podcast feed.

With brilliant launches like Hoaxed, an investigation into a shocking conspiracy theory in the heart of Hampstead, and Unreal, a fascinating dive into the world of reality TV, 2022 was certainly a banner year for podcasts, but judging by the new releases arriving in the coming weeks, it looks like 2023’s offering will be just as compelling.

From an exploration of one of the UK’s biggest political scandals of recent years to a profile of a prolific con artist, here are some of the podcasts we can’t wait to get stuck into in the next few months.