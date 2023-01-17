9 podcasts we can’t wait to listen to in 2023, from Love, Janessa to The Squid Scam
Add these to your ‘must listen’ list ASAP.
Whether you’re a true crime devotee or love to hear unexpected takes on the biggest TV dramas, a new year is the perfect opportunity to add some fresh shows to your podcast feed.
With brilliant launches like Hoaxed, an investigation into a shocking conspiracy theory in the heart of Hampstead, and Unreal, a fascinating dive into the world of reality TV, 2022 was certainly a banner year for podcasts, but judging by the new releases arriving in the coming weeks, it looks like 2023’s offering will be just as compelling.
From an exploration of one of the UK’s biggest political scandals of recent years to a profile of a prolific con artist, here are some of the podcasts we can’t wait to get stuck into in the next few months.
Love, Janessa
Journalist Hannah Ajala delves into the world of online romance scams in this team-up between BBC Sounds and CBC Podcasts. Janessa Brazil is an adult entertainment star who has unwittingly become the face of a global catfishing campaign, but who is she and how are her pictures being used to con victims out of huge amounts of money? Ajala speaks to the victims, as well as the scammers behind similar schemes, and her investigation will take listeners from the UK to Italy, West Africa and the US.
Available from 23 January
Partygate: The Inside Story
Obsessed With Happy Valley
The Squid Scam: Hunting the NFT Con Artists
When Squid Game shot up Netflix’s most-watched charts back in 2021, scammers leapt at the opportunity to make a quick buck. They eventually managed to steal a whopping $16 million (£13.1m) from investors around the world, all by capitalising on the show’s success and the buzz around NFTs. In this Audible podcast, tech journalist Janhoi McGregor wades into the murky world of crypto and NFTs to try and unmask the culprit and get justice for the victims.
Available now
The Turning: Room of Mirrors
The first season of The Turning explored the dark side of Mother Teresa’s order of Catholic nuns, the Missionaries of Charity, by telling the stories of the women who left it. Next up, host Erika Lantz will investigate the rarefied world of modern American ballet.
Available from 24 January
Chameleon: Dr Dante
Each season of Chameleon explores the web of lies spun by a different con artist. This time, presenter Sam Mullins shines a light on the strange tale of Dr Ronald Dante, a hypnotist who got his start on the Hollywood nightclub circuit back in the 60s, was briefly married to the actress Lana Turner and later capitalised on the self-help boom of the 80s and 90s. He managed to hypnotise women into parting with their money and even set up a fake university.
Available now
Bot Love
Here’s one for fans of Black Mirror. This new series explores true tales of how humans have developed relationships with artificial intelligence chatbots, even falling in love with them. It’s handled sensitively rather than salaciously.
Available from February, date to be announced
Shrink the Box
Actor Ben Bailey Smith teams up with psychotherapist Sasha Bates to probe the minds of some of TV’s most fascinating characters, from Succession’s Shiv Roy to ultimate anti-hero Tony Soprano. With Bailey Smith bringing his experience of performing and Bates lending her behavioural insight, it promises to be a fascinating and fresh look at your facourite shows.
Available from 31 January
The Conviction of Max B
Harlem rapper Max B was on the cusp of stardom when he heard whispers of a bag of cash sitting in an empty hotel room. The ensuing robbery went seriously wrong, resulting in a kidnapping, a death and ultimately a messy trial and extensive sentence. Journalist and TV host Brandon ‘Jinx’ Jenkins hosts this fourth season of Gimlet and Spotify’s Conviction series. “I hope when people listen to this show, they’re able to grapple with the conflict many of our favourite artists live in and the shades of grey when it comes to stories, celebrity, and fandom,” he said.
Available from 17 January
Images: Getty