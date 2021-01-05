We were spoilt for choice when it came to choosing a perfect podcast to plug into last year: from fascinating conversations on Grounded With Louis Theroux to Michelle Obama’s highly-anticipated first podcast offering and, of course, Stylist’s very own Nobody Told Me… series, there was something great for every daily walk, three-hour long bubble bath and intense banana bread-baking session.

As 2021 kicks off with a third lockdown, it’s likely that we’re going to have just as much free time to discover new podcasts. But where should you start? From a deep examination of sibling relationships to two friends dissecting each and every Marvel film, here are the podcasts we predict will bring you great comfort, laughter, tension, intrigue and pure entertainment this year.