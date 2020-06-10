Feeling lonely? 10 of the most comforting podcasts to help you feel less alone
Loneliness affects us all, with almost one in four of us feeling lonely during lockdown. Whether you need some company in the middle of the night, or to know you’re not alone in grief, you can find a comforting podcast here.
It’s been said that we’re living in a “loneliness epidemic”, with feelings of being alone affecting us all.
This has arguably never been more true than during lockdown, with many of us feeling isolated from those we love. New research from The Mental Health Foundation found that almost one in four (24%) of us had felt lonely during lockdown.
Plus, over nine million of us say we often or always feel lonely, according to the British Red Cross, with two thirds of us frequently feeling completely alone even when we’re in the company of other people.
Podcasts might not compare to a friend or a therapist, but listening to strangers talk openly about their feelings, thoughts and experiences that you can relate to can help alleviate loneliness.
The number of podcast listeners in the UK now stands at roughly seven million, Ofcom say, with half of those beginning to listen to podcasts in the last two years.
Many of these people are turning to podcasts for entertainment and light relief; others are in search of connection, support and understanding. Hearing your own experience spoken back at you by another who can empathise is a hugely helpful form of healing. That realisation that someone else “gets it”, has been there, is surviving and maybe even thriving, can be a lifeline.
Need reminding that you’re not the only one feeling alone? Hopefully, you’ll find a trusty podcast companion here.
Griefcast
The Receipts Podcast by Audrey, Tolly & Milena
You, Me and the Big C
The Poetry Exchange
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
No Country for Young Women
Hooked: The Unexpected Addicts
Big Fat Negative
Sleep With Me
On Our Plates
This piece was originally published in November 2019
