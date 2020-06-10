It’s been said that we’re living in a “loneliness epidemic”, with feelings of being alone affecting us all.

This has arguably never been more true than during lockdown, with many of us feeling isolated from those we love. New research from The Mental Health Foundation found that almost one in four (24%) of us had felt lonely during lockdown.

Plus, over nine million of us say we often or always feel lonely, according to the British Red Cross, with two thirds of us frequently feeling completely alone even when we’re in the company of other people.