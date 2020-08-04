George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery are just three names of the people who have been killed because of racism in recent years. It’s clear that real change still needs to happen in order to defeat racism. As anti-racist allies, we can only continue to learn, understand, grow and act in playing our part in the battle. And the best way we can even start to achieve this is simply by listening.

If knowledge is power; listening is the weapon that will help us get there.