Content warning: this section and podcast discusses child abuse.

In the ongoing new second season of the Stolen podcast, investigative journalist Connie Walker delves into an eye-opening story of abuse, racism and trauma that is personal to her own family.

Last May, Walker found out a story about her late father. That while working in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in the late 1970s, her father pulled over a suspected drunk driver. But what he wasn’t prepared for was to come face-to-face with a figure from his past: the residential school priest who abused him.

It’s a part of Walker’s father’s past that she was never aware of, but in this podcast, she not only goes on her own personal father-daughter journey by returning to Saskatchewan but also finds out about a side of recent Canadian history that has been pushed to the sidelines. The residential school system was enforced in this First Nation area of Canada, and with it came years of abuse, racism and discrimination that many of the elders are still coming to terms with today. It’s a slice of history many won’t know about, but it has all the enthralling elements of a gritty true crime podcast to keep us listening.