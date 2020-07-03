We’re turning to podcasts more than ever before. From the distraction of a true crime series to the comfort of the best Desert Island Discs, podcasts are the perfect way to stay entertained.

And the best thing about plugging in is that we get to feel like part of a conversation.

In a world that so often tries to silence the female voice, the podcast platform is giving a chance for women to be heard. They’re allowing us to tell jokes, take a stand and discuss the taboo in a way that traditional venues often don’t – and we are here for it.

Whether you want to laugh, listen to thought provoking stories or find comfort in chatter, there are plenty of women out there recording it all for us.

These are just some of our top recommended podcasts made by women, for women.