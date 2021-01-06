In need of a little pick-me-up during lockdown? These 10 podcasts might bring a bit of positivity, including Feel Better Live More and The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos.
If you’re feeling a little bit rubbish about everything right now, you are not alone. Spending an icy January under a third lockdown in the pandemic was always going to be tough.
But there are little things you can do to feel better: from starting your day with a bit of exercise to taking mental health breaks at work and taking some tips from the Scandis on how to cope during these short wintry days.
If feelings of anxiety or sadness are becoming overwhelming, you should of course speak to somebody you trust or contact a mental health service (the NHS has provided a list here).
And if you’re in need of a little pick me up, tuning into a positive podcast might improve your mood while out on a daily walk, cooking an indulgent dinner or simply sitting on your sofa.
So we’ve rounded up the most positive podcasts for you to check out in 2021.
The Happiness Lab with Dr. Laurie Santos
At a time when so many of us are questioning what really leads to a happier life, Yale professor Dr. Laurie Santos is here to explain all. She has studied the science of happiness and found that many of us do the exact opposite of what will truly make our lives better.
Based on the psychology course she teaches at Yale, which is the most popular class in the university’s 300-year history, Santos takes listeners through the latest scientific research, while sharing some surprising and inspiring stories that will change the way you think about happiness.
Pepp Talk Podcast
In need of a good pep talk before diving into 2021? Cue: straight-talking Breeny Lee. The love coach and influencer gives her opinion on every situation you may be facing in your day-to-day life. From how to stop being a people pleaser to the truth about fairytale relationships, there is an episode that will speak directly to you right now.
My Life In TV
The Huffington Post just listed “listening to Alison Hammond’s laugh” as one of the best things you can do to boost your mental health today – and we completely agree. That’s why we recommend tuning into her podcast, My Life In TV, which sees Hammond talking and having a laugh with celebrity guests.
How To Fail With Elizabeth Day
Take this time to pause, reflect and learn with the How To Fail With Elizabeth Day podcast. Through talking to her guests about their three biggest “failures” in life, Day celebrates the things that haven’t gone right and the lessons we learn from them.
Made Of Human Podcast
Comedian Sofie Hagen chats to comedians, authors, actors, musicians, activists, medical professionals, podcasters, influencers and artists about how to do life on the Made Of Human Podcast. (Spoiler alert: no one really knows.)
Happy Place
This list just wouldn’t be complete without Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place. Cotton draws on her own experiences, speaks with guests and shares advice from experts on how to work through feeling blue to finding joy each and every day.
Mental – The Podcast To Destigmatise Mental Health
Created by Bobby Temps, Mental – The Podcast To Destigmatise Mental Health breaks down mental health stigma and discrimination. Each week, joined by a special guest, the podcast is a safe space to hear honest and insightful mental health interviews in the hope listeners will feel more empowered to continue the conversation with others.
The Mimibee Podcast
You might remember Mimi Bouchard from Made In Chelsea. She has since swapped the dramas of reality TV for The Mimibee Podcast, a bi-weekly show featuring segments on motivation and success, transformation stories, health and fitness, love and relationships, and interviews with professionals in their fields.
Expanded Podcast With Lacy Phillips
Manifestation expert Lacy Phillips has created the Expanded podcast to help you see and believe what is possible. Her approach is rooted in psychology, neuroscience and energetic insights. Each week, the podcast features powerful manifestation stories and interviews with industry experts.
Feel Better, Live More
Dr. Chatterjee is one of the most influential GPs out there with nearly 20 years’ experience. He is also the star of BBC 1’s Doctor In the House and author of the international bestselling book The 4 Pillar Plan. In his podcast, Feel Better, Live More, Chatterjee aims to inspire, empower and transform the way we feel.
Listeners hear stories from leading health experts and exciting personalities who offer easy health life-hacks, expert advice and debunk common health myths giving you the tools to revolutionise how you eat, sleep, move and relax.
