If you’re feeling a little bit rubbish about everything right now , you are not alone. Spending an icy January under a third lockdown in the pandemic was always going to be tough .

If feelings of anxiety or sadness are becoming overwhelming, you should of course speak to somebody you trust or contact a mental health service (the NHS has provided a list here).

And if you’re in need of a little pick me up, tuning into a positive podcast might improve your mood while out on a daily walk, cooking an indulgent dinner or simply sitting on your sofa.

So we’ve rounded up the most positive podcasts for you to check out in 2021.