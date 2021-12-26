For many of us, podcasts have become an integral part of our daily routines over the last year as we’ve been plunged in and out of lockdown. After all, there’s only so much TV you can watch before your eyes go fuzzy and your head starts hurting.

Covering every topic from self-help and music to history, news and sex, we’ve truly been spoilt for choice. As the year draws to a close and the cold, dark evenings are here to stay, there’s no better time to get stuck into some of the year’s best podcast series.