The soundtracks to our lives are important. We all have that one go-to playlist we belt out in the car, or the artist we choose when we want to wind down for the day. But what is the best song to get through a break-up? Or, what tune will always change your mood or pep you up for a good day? That’s what singer Charli XCX is asking an impressive line-up of celebrity guests for her new BBC Sounds podcast, Best Song Ever.

You may also like Best new podcasts of 2021, including Deathbed Confessions and Pieces Of Britney

Each episode, Charli and her guests will curate their “ultimate life playlist” by answering prompts to find out what the best song is for all different situations and stages of life. From the best songs to shop to, to tracks that will ‘guarantee’ a romantic encounter, Charli nudges her guests into deeper conversations, unearthing never before heard anecdotes, memories, and emotions that come along with their ‘Best Songs Ever’. The concept sounds just like a modern take on the classic radio show Desert Island Discs, and we’re very into it.

You may also like The best feminist film podcasts you need to listen to right now

“The reason I wanted to do this podcast is because I love talking to people, and I love exploring the emotional connection any person can have with music,” the singer said in a press release. “Songs that soundtrack specific moments in life can amplify and affect a moment drastically and so I wanted to explore what those moments and songs are with some of my favourite creative people,” she added. “In every conversation I’ve had, I’ve learnt something brand new about each guest and I feel like I’ve gotten to know each and everyone one of them a little bit more.”

You may also like Best podcasts: 144 British Podcast Awards-nominated series that you must add to your library

Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira is one of the podcast guests

The first episode of the series was kicked off with fellow pop icon Christine and the Queens, who shared her picks for the best songs to walk through Paris in the rain to, fall in love to and cry in the shower to. Other guests so far have included legendary producer Mark Ronson, Euphoria actress Barbie Ferreira and writer and comedian Ziwe.

Producer Mark Ronson also shares his best songs ever with Charli

If you’ve already decided what song you want played at your funeral, or have strong opinions on exactly what soundtrack to bump into your ex and their new partner to, this is definitely one to listen out for. Best Song Ever is available in full on BBC Sounds, with selected episodes available on Spotify.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy