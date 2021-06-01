Can you believe we’re already six months into 2021? Or that it’s been well over a year since ‘coronavirus’ became a part of the global lexicon?

During that time, podcasts have been there to help us laugh, cry and stay informed. Whether you tuned into an episode of Desert Island Discs while baking a batch of banana bread, or plugged into The Receipts on daily walks, podcasts have helped us through.

Although we’re going to have less spare time as lockdown eases, we’re still going to rely on great podcast series as we start to commute to work again, spend sunny days bathing in the park and make those longer journeys to see friends and family.