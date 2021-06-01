From true crimes series such as Hunting Ghislaine to current affairs series including Your Broccoli Weekly, and comedy shows like Dear Joan And Jericha – here are 144 podcasts nominated at the British Podcast Awards 2021.
Can you believe we’re already six months into 2021? Or that it’s been well over a year since ‘coronavirus’ became a part of the global lexicon?
During that time, podcasts have been there to help us laugh, cry and stay informed. Whether you tuned into an episode of Desert Island Discs while baking a batch of banana bread, or plugged into The Receipts on daily walks, podcasts have helped us through.
Although we’re going to have less spare time as lockdown eases, we’re still going to rely on great podcast series as we start to commute to work again, spend sunny days bathing in the park and make those longer journeys to see friends and family.
And if you’re looking for something new to get stuck into next, the recently announced list of British Podcast Awards 2021 nominations is a great place to start.
Dear Joan And Jericha, Brown Girls Do It Too, French & Saunders: Titting About and Your Broccoli Weekly are just some of the brilliant female-led podcasts up for recognition this year. And if they’ve whet your appetite, let’s take a look at the full list…
Best Comedy Podcast supported by Stitcher
- Beef and Dairy Network
- Dear Joan And Jericha
- Hidden Ireland
- Kurupt FM
- Poppy Hillstead Has Entered The Chat
- SeanceCast
Best Current Affairs Podcast
- Interconnected Voices
- Stories Of Our Times
- The Intelligence
- The Oxfordshire News Podcast
- Today In Focus
- Your Broccoli Weekly
Best Daily Podcast supported by Spotify
- Anthems
- Stories Of Our Times
- The Intelligence
- The Santa Daily
- Today In Focus
- Wake Up, Wind Down
Best Branded Podcast supported by Acast Creative
- Gardening with the RHS
- Grilling
- Military Wives: The Official Film Podcast
- Table Manners With Jessie Ware
- The Crown Podcast
- The Midpoint
Best Interview supported by Pod Bible
- Dead Honest
- Future Prison
- Masala Podcast
- The Student Sessions
- Today in Focus
- Ways to Change the World
Best Arts & Culture Podcast supported by Create Podcasts
- Happy Place
- Real Dictators
- Shade Podcast
- The Empire Film Podcast
- The Secret Life Of Songs
- Transmissions: The Definitive Story Of Joy Division And New Order
Best Family Podcast
- Bottle Ship Adventures
- Fun Kids Science Weekly
- History Story Time
- Homeschool History
- Maddie’s Sound Explorers
- World Wise Web
Best Fiction
- Cassie And Corey
- DEM TIMES
- Lem N Ginge: The Princess Of Kakos
- Once Upon A Time in Zombieville
- The Harrowing
- This Thing Of Darkness
Best Documentary
- Hometown: A Killing
- Ida Schuster’s Old School
- My Mother’s Murder
- Peter 2.0
- The Secrets In Us
- VENT Documentaries
Best True Crime Podcast
- Hometown: A Killing
- Hope High
- Hunting Ghislaine
- The Missing
- Where Is George Gibney?
- Who Killed CJ Davis?
Acast Moment Of The Year
- The Divorce Club
- Happy Place
- Sandman
- Ways To Change The World
- Where Is George Gibney?
- Who Shat On The Floor At My Wedding?
Smartest Podcast supported by Podfollow
- Maddie’s Sound Explorers
- Peter 2.0
- Stories of Scotland
- The Secret Life of Prisons
- VENT Documentaries
- Windrush Stories
Best Sex & Relationships Podcast
- A Gay And A NonGay
- Brown Girls Do It Too
- Masala Podcast
- Millennial Love
- Sexpots
- Tough Talks from Hits Radio Pride
Best Radio Podcast
- Danny Wallace’s Important Broadcast Podcast
- Fun Kids’ Story Explorers
- Homeschool History
- Slide Into My Podcast
- The Sista Collective
- The Skewer
Best Lockdown Podcast supported by Amazon Music
- BBC Your Work, Your Money
- Folk on Foot: Front Room Festivals
- Mandemic
- Phone A Friend With George Ezra & Ollie MN
- Stolen Goodbyes
- The Mentor
Best Wellbeing Podcast
- Cassie & Corey
- Discovering Dementia
- How Did We Get Here?
- How Do You Cope? With Elis and John
- Talk Twenties Podcast
- The YUNGBLUD Podcast
Best New Podcast supported by Audible
- Field Recordings
- Growing Up With Gal-Dem
- Hunting Ghislaine
- Maddie’s Sound Explorers
- Prison Bag
- VENT Documentaries
Best Sport Podcast
- A Winning Mindset: Lessons From the Paralympics
- Coming In From The Cold: The History Of Black Footballers In The English Game
- F1: Beyond The Grid
- Fight Disciples
- GIANT - A Spotify Original
- The High Performance Podcast
Best Entertainment Podcast supported by Amazon Music
- 6 Degrees From Jamie and Spencer
- A Gay and A NonGay
- James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds
- No Ideas Just Vibes
- Stars In Your Ears
- Table Manners With Jessie Ware
Best Podcast In The Welsh Language
- Clera
- Dewr
- Gwrachod Heddiw
- Nawr yw’r Awr
- Y Coridor Ansicrwydd
- Y Diflaniad
The Creativity Award supported by Audible
- Futile Attempts (At Surviving Tomorrow)
- Interconnected Voices
- James Acaster’s Perfect Sounds
- Probably True
- The Power of Sound
- Tracks: Abyss
The Spotlight Award supported by Global
- Alan Partridge - From the Oasthouse
- French & Saunders: Titting About
- Grounded With Louis Theroux
- Happy Mum Happy Baby
- The Isolation Tapes
- The YUNGBLUD Podcast
The Bullseye Award supported by Global
- Bare Naked Politics
- Benlunar
- Out of Home
- SomeFamilies
- The Confidence Fighter
- The SwimOut Podcast
The International Award supported by Podfront UK
- Bunga Bunga
- Floodlines
- How’s Work? by Esther Perel
- Revisionist History
- The Daily
- The Joe Rogan Experience
The winners will be announced in Brockwell Park on Saturday 10 July from 2pm, with hosts Poppy Jay (Brown Girls Do It Too), Jordan North and William Hanson (Help I Sexted My Boss). If you want to be part of the action, you can book tickets on the official website.
Hollie Richardson
Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…