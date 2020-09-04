Dame Judi Dench describes how the grief over her husband changed who she is

You may also like Grief podcasts: a therapist explains why they’re such a good healing tool

Each individual shared a unique experience, helping listeners to understand that there really is no right or wrong way to grieve. And earlier this week, Dame Judi Dench added to the conversation by reflecting on her own grief. Talking on David Tennant Does A Podcast With.., the actor opened up about her 30-year marriage with her husband Michael Williams who died in 2001.

“I don’t think we ever had to work at it,” she told Tennant. “I mean, sometimes. Mikey used to have black dog days, sometimes. But he was the most unselfish man, and he wouldn’t ever attribute that to anything that might be between us… Oh, God, how he used to make me laugh. He used to make me absolutely howl.”

Judi Dench and Michael Williams married in 1971.

Asked how long it took to learn to live without him, Dench replied: “I don’t know. Perhaps I’ve never done that, quite. Although I have met David, who runs the British Wildlife Centre. And he’s about four miles away, and that’s just lovely because we laugh about the same things. But I suspect I shall never ever get over Mikey.” She added: “It changes who you are completely, I think. Because it’s like you’re walking along, and suddenly you’re not looking and there’s an enormous chasm in front of you. And suddenly all sorts of things take you, expected kinds of things happen. “I don’t expect you ever get used to it. Sometimes the door in this house just opens and I think that he’s just wandered in.” David Tennant Does A Podcast With... is available on Apple, Spotify and all podcast providers.

