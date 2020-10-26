Dear Joan and Jericha: Stylist meets the world's rudest agony aunts
- Helen Bownass
Published
As they get ready to release their first book, Stylist meets nasty women, and podcasts hosts, Joan and Jericha.
“We know what’s best for women, and it’s not jumping up and down bleating, ‘Oh, I want my own job and I don’t want to have to shave my legs’. It doesn’t work like that.”
It’s not the usual brand of empowering guidance we serve up at Stylist. But it’s not every week we have dark and filthy agony aunts Joan and Jericha, dispensing their unique brand of advice on the cover of Stylist (which you can download on the App Store or Google Play).
If you’ve listened to subversive podcast Dear Joan and Jericha (and if you haven’t then you are really in for a treat) you’ll know misogyny, body-shaming, a lust for all men and a wide void of empathy are par for the course. It skewers the advice given to women in problem pages and is unapologetically nasty.
The podcast, which was launched in 2018, was created by comedy legends Julia Davis (Nighty Night, Sally4 ever) and Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On, Camping) and quickly went on to win best comedy at the 2019 British Podcast Awards. The pair answer questions from listeners about their sex lives or medical problems and the hosts’ advice pushes every boundary possible. And just when you think they can’t get any ruder or darker, they take it a step further. The result is a unique combination of both uncomfortable and hysterically funny.
So when we asked Joan and Jericha if they considered themselves feminists, their answer was as horrible as we’d expect:
Joan: “It’s very simple, keep everything waxed and for goodness’ sake, don’t ever let guys know you break wind or pass stools, because that’s one big willy floppener!”
Jericha: “And it makes my blood boil with all these ladies trying to go to university and get educated.”
Joan: “At least the pandemic has meant that women have to stay at home so they can finally do some proper cooking and cleaning.”
Jericha: “It’s been a rebirth for a lot of women, this special time.”
Their unique view on what it is to be a woman in 2020 is just the tip of the iceberg. The pair also tell Stylist about their thoughts on the pandemic: “As far as I know the whole thing is made up anyway”, their views on online dating: “Nothing says ‘I love you’ like a dick pic” and rate their current crushes in the UK Cabinet: “Sex on legs, the whole lot of them.”
Dear Joan And Jericha – Why He Turns Away: Do’s And Don’ts, From Dating To Death (£16.99, Orion) is out on 29 October.
Images: Tom Van Schelven, Getty