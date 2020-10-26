Dear Joan and Jericha: Stylist meets the world's rudest agony aunts

If you’ve listened to subversive podcast Dear Joan and Jericha (and if you haven’t then you are really in for a treat) you’ll know misogyny, body-shaming, a lust for all men and a wide void of empathy are par for the course. It skewers the advice given to women in problem pages and is unapologetically nasty.

The podcast, which was launched in 2018, was created by comedy legends Julia Davis (Nighty Night, Sally4 ever) and Vicki Pepperdine (Getting On, Camping) and quickly went on to win best comedy at the 2019 British Podcast Awards. The pair answer questions from listeners about their sex lives or medical problems and the hosts’ advice pushes every boundary possible. And just when you think they can’t get any ruder or darker, they take it a step further. The result is a unique combination of both uncomfortable and hysterically funny.