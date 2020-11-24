Emily Atack’s refreshing approach to dealing with rejection is something we can all learn from

Funny, down-to-earth and talented – Emily Atack has always seemed like a girl you could easily while away a Sunday afternoon with over a few drinks in the pub. Atack is perhaps best known for playing Charlotte in the hit Channel 4 series The Inbetweeners and, of course, for winning I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017. And most recently, the actor and comedian has returned to our screens as a team captain on Celebrity Juice and presenting her own ITV 2 series The Emily Atack Show. But Atack has just talked about exactly what she has had to overcome in her career to get to this point – and a lot of women will no-doubt relate to her words.

You may also like Emily Atack explains the problem with being called ‘lonely’ in isolation

Speaking to Alison Hammond on the My Life in TV podcast, Atack discussed where she was in her life just before going into the I’m A Celeb jungle: “I’d been typecast as a blonde girl next door type. I was getting a bit older, things were getting a bit lower down. Those roles stopped coming in. I couldn’t play the ‘sexy school girls’ anymore, the femme fatal sexy girl with the stockings on who seduces the male lead. It all dried up for me.”

She added: “I took it personally. In this industry, it’s easy to take things personally. I had no money and I was all heartbroken from a relationship. I was a bit lost in life. I felt I wasn’t getting the jobs I should have been getting, all the jobs I would have got three or four years earlier. I really just hit a wall with everything. I thought, ‘I need some excitement in my life again, I need to pick it up.’”

You may also like Alison Hammond’s new podcast is here to brighten your day

Atack explained how she overcame this rejection, continuing: “That particular time, just before the jungle, I found really difficult. I felt a lot of rejection but I think the jungle helped me overcome it, definitely. “That show changed my life in so many ways. It changed my career, it changed the way I looked at myself. It didn’t really change me, it reaffirmed the person I thought I’d lost. I’d lost so much confidence in myself, I’d lost so much hope for my career and for myself as a person.”

You may also like Body Politics: Emily Atack gets real about dealing with fat-shaming bullies on Twitter

She concluded: “I was in a really bad place and reminded me of who I was. Rather than change me, it helped me dig deep to find the person I thought had gone. I can’t explain how grateful I am to the jungle for helping me rediscover myself I guess.” Although it’s only natural to experience self-doubt, Atack’s approach of remembering who you really are is a refreshing and helpful way of dealing with periods of rejection in the future.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy