But while she’s earned her stripes gracing major fashion magazines and billboard campaigns, a recent transition into writing has seen Ratajkowski ascend to new career heights. In 2020, she penned a powerful online essay, Buying Myself Back, about her experiences with exploitation in an industry that treated her as public property, which became the starting point for My Body, a New York Times bestselling collection of essays examining everything from sexual assault and childbirth to the fetishisation of female beauty.

Since then, she has continued to use her platform to discuss the dynamics of gender and power in today’s society, and is also an outspoken advocate for women’s rights. After so long being a muse, Ratajkowski has broken ground in speaking up and taking back control of her image in the digital era.

Now, she’s has set her sights on another milestone project. Next month sees the launch of High Low With Emrata, a new podcast in which Ratajkowski digs into a range of raw, smart and fun conversations across today’s cultural zeitgeist.