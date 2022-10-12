Stylist UK exclusive: Emily Ratajkowski is launching a major new culture podcast, High Low With Emrata
Next month, model, actor and author Emily Ratajkowski is launching High Low With Emrata, a candid and provocative new podcast featuring conversations across today’s cultural zeitgeist – and Stylist has all the exclusive details.
Emily Ratajkowski knows a thing or two about being a multifaceted talent. Nine years after she shot to global attention in the 2013 Blurred Lines music video, the model, actor, activist, author and entrepreneur has appeared in major films such as Gone Girl and I Feel Pretty, launched a clothing company that sells out collections within hours, and has such a prominent social media presence (she has 29.5 million followers on Instagram alone) that she’s now more colloquially known by her Instagram handle @emrata.
But while she’s earned her stripes gracing major fashion magazines and billboard campaigns, a recent transition into writing has seen Ratajkowski ascend to new career heights. In 2020, she penned a powerful online essay, Buying Myself Back, about her experiences with exploitation in an industry that treated her as public property, which became the starting point for My Body, a New York Times bestselling collection of essays examining everything from sexual assault and childbirth to the fetishisation of female beauty.
Since then, she has continued to use her platform to discuss the dynamics of gender and power in today’s society, and is also an outspoken advocate for women’s rights. After so long being a muse, Ratajkowski has broken ground in speaking up and taking back control of her image in the digital era.
Now, she’s has set her sights on another milestone project. Next month sees the launch of High Low With Emrata, a new podcast in which Ratajkowski digs into a range of raw, smart and fun conversations across today’s cultural zeitgeist.
Produced by Sony Music Entertainment, the candid and provocative series will see three episodes released each week. On Tuesday, Ratajkowski will sit down for intimate conversations with special guests, including big name celebrities, incredible authors, close friends and individuals she admires.
In the week’s second episode, Ratajkowski will speak frankly about what’s happening in the world and share her own thought-provoking ideas, perspectives and opinions on everything from politics, philosophy and feminism to sex, pop culture and TikTok.
Listeners will also be able to take part in the show by subscribing to a third exclusive episode each week. In High Low: Talk Back, Ratajkowski will comb through comments and questions submitted by listeners for a deeper discussion.
“I am thrilled to partner with Sony Music for my first podcast and give listeners intimate access to my candid thoughts and perspective on whatever is happening in our world,” said Ratajkowski.
“I am interested in examining pop culture and happenings that may seem frivolous in a way that raises big questions. My hope is that the series will be a place where listeners can come to participate in thoughtful discourse while also having fun.”
High Low With EmRata will premiere on Tuesday 1 November on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. The trailer is available now.
Images: Sony Music; Martin Schoeller