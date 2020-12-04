In the podcast, she and Amber talk through style from the Middle Ages to the 20th century. The pair acknowledge and appreciate the ways in which fashion speaks (and has always spoken) to gender, class and similar issues, and with this in mind, they investigate its influence on major social movements such as feminism, civil rights and the environment.

Amber, who came up with the concept, explains how “fashion plays such an important part in history, in terms of culture, politics and economics, as well as self-expression and identity.”

She continues: “My initial idea for this series was to combine my two passions, clothes and literature, so it’s been a real joy delving into the research over the centuries, and digging out so many of history’s style stories.”