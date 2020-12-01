True crime podcasts unravel some of the trickiest, most obscure and scandalous crimes in history. The latest true crime series, Hunting Ghislaine, is about a high-profile story that’s been very well-documented over the last year – convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the circle of people who were allegedly involved with his illegal activities. And the podcast focuses on one person in particular: Epstein’s former partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

To quickly recap, multimillionaire financier Epstein was arrested in 2019 after being accused of paying girls under the age of 18 to perform sex acts at his Manhattan and Florida mansions between 2002 and 2005. But the trial never found a verdict because Epstein died by suicide a month after this arrest, leaving behind victims who were “robbed” of a trial and so many unanswered questions. Epstein’s group of rich and powerful friends continue to be scrutinised for what happened. Prince Andrew spoke out in an interview with Emily Maitlis in November 2019, denying any involvement. And Maxwell – who Epstein dated for a few years in the 90s and remained close to – was arrested by the FBI in July 2020. People are still very much asking: who is Maxwell and what was her involvement?

Jeffrey Epstein and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell pictured at a party in 2005.

Hunting Ghislaine is a podcast that attempts to answer this question by giving listeners a closer look at Maxwell’s life. Led by investigative reporter John Sweeney, the podcast investigates Maxwell’s journey from her childhood as the daughter of infamous British media tycoon Robert Maxwell to a figure accused of such heinous crimes. Packed full of shocking revelations and unnerving truths, Hunting Ghislaine is a must-listen for anyone looking to learn more about Maxwell’s past.

The LBC series has already started with two episodes and new episodes are released on Thursdays weekly. They last for around 4o-minutes each, which is perfect for one of your daily walks or runs. Hunting Ghislane is gripping, seriously interesting and such an important listen right now. Listen to Hunting Ghislaine on all good podcast platforms.

